Vegetables in Disguise

By Sara Quessenberry
Updated June 23, 2014
Kana Okada
Get kids to eat those leafy greens with the following stealth tactics.
Looks Like: Meatballs

Secret Ingredient: Spinach

Meatballs Florentine

Looks Like: Chip Dip

Secret Ingredient: Broccoli

Broccoli Dip

Looks Like: French Fries

Secret Ingredient: Root Vegetables

Root Vegetables Fries

Looks Like: Mashed Potatoes

Secret Ingredient: Parsnips

Potato and Parsnip Mash Recipe

Looks Like: Popcorn

Secret Ingredient: Cauliflower

Cauliflower Popcorn

By Sara Quessenberry