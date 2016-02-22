10 Traditional Irish Desserts for Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
You may not be able to fit all these morsels into the mere 24 hours of St. Patrick’s Day, but there’s no reason you can’t enjoy Irish desserts year-round, whether you have an Irish heritage or not. If whiskey, bread-and-butter puddings, and shortbreads are your type of sweet, you can enjoy them whenever, wherever—but especially on March 17, ideally with some St. Patrick’s Day snacks.
RELATED: Is It St. Patty or St. Paddy? Chances Are, You’re Getting It All Wrong
Irish Soda Bread
Studded with raisins and spiced with caraway seeds, this classic bread is great toasted and served with butter. The best part of the recipe? It only requires 10 minutes of hands-on time to whip up this traditional Irish food.
Get our recipe: Irish Soda Bread
Date and Ginger Sticky Toffee Puddings With Brandy Toffee Sauce
Sticky-sweet and utterly adorable, these mini puddings will complete your Irish meal. The use of dates makes the dessert incredibly moist, and the booze-infused toffee sauce soaks into every bite. Bake them in a muffin tin or individual ramekins. For an extra dose of decadence, serve with a scoop of ice cream.
Recipe and photo from Supergolden Bakes. Get the recipe here.
Irish Apple Cake With Custard Sauce
One of Ireland’s most popular desserts, the spiced apple cake is known for its crunchy sugar crust. Tart Granny Smith apples keep the cake from being too sweet, and a blend of ginger, nutmeg, and allspice make each bite warm and comforting. Serve directly from the oven, with a generous drizzle of custard sauce.
Recipe and photo from Cooking Classy. Get the recipe here.
Irish Potato Candy
Aptly named for their petite potato shape, these candies originated among Irish immigrants in Philadelphia. Each treat is stuffed with coconut cream (a blend of cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, coconut, and vanilla), then rolled in cinnamon and chilled until set. Serve in a brown paper bag to mimic a potato sack.
Recipe and photo from Simply Whisked. Get the recipe here.
Brioche Bread and Butter Pudding
A popular dessert during dreary Irish winters, this creamy pudding is comfort food at its finest. Buttery brioche (with chocolate chips, if you desire) is soaked in homemade vanilla custard, sprinkled with coarse sugar, and brûléed until the top is crispy and caramelized. Spoon this traditional Irish dessert into individual bowls, or give everyone a spoon and dig straight into the casserole dish.
Recipe and photo from The Kitchen Alchemist. Get the recipe here.
Irish Shortbread
Because butter tops this shortbread’s (short) list of ingredients, you’ll get the best results by using a high-end Irish butter. Pull them out of the oven when they’re just barely golden brown—you don’t want to over-bake the delicate, buttery Irish dessert. Use a rolling pin and a piece of lace to create the detailed texture on top.
Recipe and photo from The Kitchy Kitchen. Get the recipe here.
Irish Whiskey and Stout Chocolate Cake
If you’re looking for a recipe filled with Irish booze, you’ll want to serve this cake as your St. Patrick’s Day dessert. Guinness is mixed directly into the chocolate batter, and the baked rounds are brushed with Jameson-spiked sugar syrup. A couple of shots of whiskey are added to the cream cheese frosting, which is sandwiched between each layer and used to coat the sides.
Recipe and photo from The Little Epicurean. Get the recipe here.
Irish Fruit and Oatmeal Scones
Though more savory than a cake, these scones are just as satisfying—especially when served warm with butter, honey, and jam. The addition of oats gives the scones a hearty texture, and sweet pieces of dried fruit fill each and every bite. Enjoy leftovers for breakfast alongside sausage, potatoes, and eggs.
Recipe and photo from The Kitchen McCabe. Get the recipe here.
Irish Porter Cake
Studded with dried fruit, lemon zest, and candied citrus peel, this twist on fruit cake is made better with porter or stout. The longer this Irish dessert sits, the more flavorful it becomes, so plan on baking it at least 24 hours before serving. To achieve extra-plump raisins, soak them in the alcohol before mixing into the batter.
Recipe and photo from Frugal Feeding. Get the recipe here.
Irish Lemon Pudding Tart
Bold lemon flavor (from both the zest and juice of lemons) makes this Irish dessert a no-fail crowd-pleaser. The filling is unbelievably fluffy thanks to the addition of whipped egg whites, and a homemade crust adds crunch to every bite. Serve each slice with a dollop of whipped cream.
Recipe and photo from Sugar Dish Me. Get the recipe here.