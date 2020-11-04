7 Show-Stopping Stuffing Recipes That Prove Why It's the Most Essential Thanksgiving Side

While your prized turkey recipe may get most of the recognition come Thanksgiving Day, there are several other key components of this meal that make it worthy of being the nation's biggest food holiday every year. Take mashed potatoes for instance—can you imagine a tablescape without them? Cranberry sauce, gravy, roasted root veggies, and pumpkin pie are also all mandatory. But if you forget the stuffing—aka the hero of Thanksgiving dinner—there will be a price to pay. Call it the sleeper side, see if we care. Stuffing is a non-negotiable: it's carb-loaded, comforting, and filled with soft chunks of warm bread, toasty nuts, and dried fruit. It's pretty easy to make, too. Here, our seven favorite stuffing recipes for Thanksgiving dinner. (Oh, and while the words “leftover stuffing” might sound like an oxymoron, it does happen. Find our collection of recipes for leftover stuffing here.)