20 Recipes for Fresh Summer Tomatoes

By Real Simple
Updated August 22, 2017
Yunhee Kim
Now’s the time to relish plump, just-off-the-vine tomatoes.
Gazpacho Salsa

Yunhee Kim

Pan-Grilled Tomato and Feta Salad With Lemon-Caper Dressing

William Meppem

Tomato and Mozzarella Quesadillas With Basil

Frances Janisch

Steak With Chickpeas, Tomatoes, and Feta

Dana Gallagher

Pork Cutlets With Pan-Roasted Tomatoes

Anna Williams

Garlicky Broiled Salmon and Tomatoes

Hector M. Sanchez

Lamb Chops With Tomatoes and Olives

Marcus Nilsson

Crispy Fish With Tomato and Leek Saute

Quentin Bacon

Herbed Tuna in Tomatoes

Philippa Brathwaite

Rebecca Miller’s Pasta With Ricotta and Heirloom Tomatoes

Katherine Wolkoff

Grilled Ancho-Rubbed Pork With Smoky Tomato Salsa

Con Poulos

Roasted Tomatoes With Shrimp and Feta

Christopher Baker

Mussels With Tomatoes and Olives

Quentin Bacon

Shrimp With Tomato-Horseradish Salsa

Beatriz Da Costa

Grilled Chicken With Green Beans and Tomatoes

Anna Williams

Chicken Kebabs With Grilled Corn and Tomato Salad

Quentin Bacon

Greek Tomato Tart

David Prince

Grilled Tuna With Tomato Salsa

Dana Gallagher

Pasta With Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Kana Okada

Perfect Tomato Salad

Lisa Cohen

By Real Simple