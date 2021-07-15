It's 5:00 and you're hungry and hot—here are some of the best summer dinner recipes you can put together in a flash.

32 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Days

Summer dinners shouldn't require a lot of stove or oven time. (Who wants to heat up their kitchen even more by baking something for an hour?)

But you don't have to look at that as a limitation—there are still tons of delicious and super- easy summer dinner ideas to explore that are full of flavor, use peak summer produce (hello, corn and tomatoes!), and let you get dinner on the table with minimal fuss and cooking time.

Add a few of these to your weekly menu to make dinnertime simpler.

Quick and Easy Summer Dinner Recipes

Let's face it—in the summer, you have better things to do than spend an hour over a hot stove. These easy summer dinners come together in no time flat.

Vegetarian Summer Dinner Ideas

Whether you're planning for Meatless Mondays (or for vegetarians everyday), these plant-based summer dinners are healthy and satisfying.

Grilled Summer Dinner Recipes

Summertime is the perfect time to break out the grill—and these easy grilled summer dinner recipes help you avoid a hot kitchen (and a lot of cleanup). They're the perfect summer dinner ideas for hot days.

Summer Salad Dinner Ideas

When the weather is really hot, salads make for perfect light summer dinners, since they're heavy on the veggies and other light ingredients.