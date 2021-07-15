32 Healthy Summer Dinner Ideas That Are Perfect for Hot Days

It's 5:00 and you're hungry and hot—here are some of the best summer dinner recipes you can put together in a flash.

By Lisa Milbrand
July 15, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Greg DuPree

Summer dinners shouldn't require a lot of stove or oven time. (Who wants to heat up their kitchen even more by baking something for an hour?)

But you don't have to look at that as a limitation—there are still tons of delicious and super- easy summer dinner ideas to explore that are full of flavor, use peak summer produce (hello, corn and tomatoes!), and let you get dinner on the table with minimal fuss and cooking time.

RELATED: 31 Easy, No-Cook Meals to Get You Through Summer

Add a few of these to your weekly menu to make dinnertime simpler.

Quick and Easy Summer Dinner Recipes

Let's face it—in the summer, you have better things to do than spend an hour over a hot stove. These easy summer dinners come together in no time flat.

Credit: Gentl & Hyers

Lobster Rolls With Corn and Celery

get the recipe

Using frozen lobster tails makes it much easier to pull together this summer dinner favorite. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Linguine With Cherry Tomato Sauce

get the recipe

This easy dinner recipe requires little chopping, minimal cooking—and results in a pasta dish that practically screams summer. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Fancy Tomato Sandwiches

get the recipe

Fresh summer tomatoes are the show-stopping centerpiece of these tasty sandwiches, perfect for a light summer dinner.

Credit: Charles Masters

Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich With Pickles

get the recipe

A tasty marinade gives tofu a punch of flavor—pair it with pickles and carrots for a satisfying crunch. 

Credit: Squire Fox

Gnocchi With Summer Squash and Feta

get the recipe

This simple summer pasta dish comes together in under a half hour—and you can use cauliflower gnocchi to make it a super-healthy summer dinner recipe. 

Credit: Kan Kanbayashi

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork Tacos

get the recipe

This make-ahead summer dinner takes just five minutes to pull together—and can simmer in your slow cooker while you're out having some summer fun

Credit: José Picayo

Salmon With Creamy Cucumber Fennel Salad

get the recipe

Salmon is an easy weeknight dinner—especially when paired with this make-ahead salad. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Cheesy Chicken Nachos

get the recipe

Hey, it's summer—it's the perfect time to have something fun for dinner. This dish comes together in under 20 minutes, and is the perfect accompaniment to an outdoor movie night.

Vegetarian Summer Dinner Ideas

Whether you're planning for Meatless Mondays (or for vegetarians everyday), these plant-based summer dinners are healthy and satisfying.

Credit: Gentl & Hyers

Linguine With Summer Vegetables and Goat Cheese

Get the Recipe

Use the best veggies from your garden or the farmer's market for this simple summer dinner—a crumble of goat cheese and walnuts finishes off the dish. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Chickpea, Arugula, and Pickled Carrot Salad

get the recipe

This flavorful summer dinner idea features quick-pickled carrots, a touch of feta, and za'atar spiced pita on the side.

Credit: Con Poulos

Cool Southwestern Salad With Corn and Avocado

get the recipe

This vegan-friendly salad is even better when you use fresh-from-the-cob summer corn. 

Credit: Yunhee Kim

Lentil Fritter Pitas With Cabbage Slaw

get the recipe

It takes just a few minutes to fry up these tasty fritters for dinner, which are perfectly balanced with a dollop of Greek yogurt. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

Watermelon Poke Bowls

get the recipe

The Hawaiian classic dish gets a vegan-friendly tweak by using marinated watermelon in lieu of seafood. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Vegetarian BLT With Shiitake Bacon

get the recipe

For a fast and easy summer dinner idea, try this vegetarian take on the classic sandwich. 

Credit: Christopher Baker

Stir-Fried Rice Noodles With Tofu and Vegetables

get the recipe

If you're going to cook, make it fast—and this tasty stir fry requires just a few minutes of cooking time. 

Credit: Con Poulos

Vegetarian Tacos With Goat Cheese

get the recipe

The filling of these tasty tacos takes just under 10 minutes of cooking time—and you can sub in fresh corn if you have it for the perfect vegetarian summer dinner.

Grilled Summer Dinner Recipes

Summertime is the perfect time to break out the grill—and these easy grilled summer dinner recipes help you avoid a hot kitchen (and a lot of cleanup). They're the perfect summer dinner ideas for hot days.

Credit: Christopher Baker

Asian Pork Burgers With Minted Watermelon

get the recipe

A touch of sriracha gives these pork burgers some heat—and the minted watermelon side salad helps cool things down. 

Credit: Gentl & Hyers

Smoky Butterflied Chicken With Garlic-Mayo Tomatoes and Herbs

get the recipe

Butterflying a chicken before grilling cuts the cooking time in half and almost guarantees a more succulent bird—making it easy to get dinner faster on a scorching summer day. 

Credit: Greg DuPree

Grilled Halloumi Cheese Salad

get the recipe

Grilled cheese? Yes, please! This flavorful firm cheese can take the heat—and adds richness to a simple salad. 

Credit: Charles Masters

Steak With Chimichurri Sauce

get the recipe

This entire dish (including the corn on the cob on the side) comes together on the grill—and flavorful chimichurri helps lighten up a meaty steak.  

Credit: Con Poulos

Mussels and Clams With Chili-Lemon Oil

get the recipe

Shellfish on the grill? Sure! Just like when you cook them on the stovetop or oven, they're done when they open their shells. (It takes less than 10 minutes!)

RELATED: 19 Surprising Foods You Didn't Know You Could Grill

Credit: Alex Farnum

Grilled Chicken and Spinach Quesadillas

get the recipe

This light summer dinner comes together fast on the grill, thanks to rotisserie chicken and pre-shredded cheese.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Grilled Pork Chops and Zucchini With Mango Salsa

get the recipe

The summer garden staple plays the perfect supporting role for spiced pork chops in this summer dinner recipe. 

Credit: Jonny Valiant

Grilled Pizza With Ricotta, Summer Squash, and Scallions

get the recipe

Grill the veggies first, then cook the dough on the grill before you assemble these tasty, veggie-packed pizzas. 

Summer Salad Dinner Ideas

When the weather is really hot, salads make for perfect light summer dinners, since they're heavy on the veggies and other light ingredients.

Credit: Christopher Baker

Lemony Shrimp Salad With Couscous

get the recipe

This simply satisfying (and healthy) summer dinner recipe uses precooked shrimp so you don't have to turn on the stove.  

Credit: Anna Williams

Watercress and Bean Salad With Almonds and Ricotta Salata

get the recipe

Toss a few ingredients together for this perfect summer dish—a little crusty bread on the side makes it a meal.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Roasted Eggplant and Olive Pasta Salad

get the recipe

This Mediterranean-inspired salad makes a great picnic side—or can be a perfect summer dinner for a hot day.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

BLT Panzanella

get the recipe

Just a few minutes of toasting in the oven helps keep the bread toasty in this tasty take on the traditional panzanella salad. (Consider it a deconstructed BLT.)

Credit: Andrew Purcell

Steak and Blackberry Salad

get the recipe

Don't want to heat up your kitchen? Cook the hanger steak on your grill instead for this fast and easy summer dinner. 

Credit: Jen Causey

Buffalo Tofu Salad

get the recipe

This easy summer salad packs the heat with hot-sauce marinated tofu—then cools it off with a tasty blue cheese dressing. 

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Torn Pita and Eggplant Salad With Parsley and Green Tahini

get the recipe

The broiler makes fast work of cooking the ingredients for this fresh, Mediterranean-inspired dinner salad. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Nicoise-Inspired Summer Salad

get the recipe

This fresh take on the French classic calls for sugar snap peas in lieu of green beans, and smoked trout in place of tuna. It's an easy summer dinner recipe that comes together super quickly—especially if you have pre-cooked hardboiled eggs!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com