7 Energy-Packed Smoothies That Taste Just Like Milkshakes (We Swear)

Some days call for a creamy breakfast, and that’s where this caffeinated concoction truly shines. It's 100 percent plant-based and even packs half of an avocado (so you know you'll stay satisfied until lunch). The addition of tahini and banana makes this more of a meal than a latté—sub out any nut butter for tahini if you don’t have it on hand—and any nut milk will stand in for the oat. Not looking for an energy jolt? Swap in decaf to enjoy this rich treat any time of day or night.