14 Crave-Worthy Slow Cooker Christmas Breakfast Casseroles
Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed French Toast Casserole
No need for endless hours of cooking; this downright delectable take on classic French toast is ready in less than two hours in the crockpot—and stays perfectly fine on warm if the breakfast hour slides into brunch.
Get the recipe: Blueberry Lemon Poppyseed French Toast Casserole
Slow Cooker Breakfast Stuffed Peppers
We love recipes that re-think a mealtime staple like stuffed peppers. This recipe puts your veggie on the outside and a personal casserole on the inside! Simply sauté breakfast sausage and stir in eggs, green chilies, and cheese. Stuff the mixture into the peppers, set your slow cooker for an easy 2 hours, and Christmas breakfast is served.
Recipe and photo from Slow Cooker Gourmet.
Slow Cooker Breakfast Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Presents? What presents? The mere aroma of this union of pumpkin puree, brown sugar, and pumpkin pie spice may well distract your family from the bounty under the tree. More of a sweet strata than a pudding, this breakfast casserole is a layered wonder of pumpkin-egg batter and cinnamon raison bread.
Recipe and photo from Cook the Story.
Slow Cooker Breakfast Tater Tot Casserole
No time? This tot-and-thyme dish is a crunchy, eggy, cheesy, and very delicious Christmas breakfast casserole solution.
Recipe and photo from Slow Cooker Gourmet.
Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Egg Casserole
Creamy goat cheese, salty prosciutto, and tangy artichokes make this slow-cooker Christmas breakfast casserole stretch well beyond the morning hour (if it lasts that long!). Keep it on warm and graze all day.
Recipe and photo from Foodie Crush.
Slow Cooker Easy Quiche
There are two tricks to a crunchy crust in this great recipe: Line your slow cooker with parchment paper, pressing the crust into the shape of the crockpot (the filling goes right inside), and cover your filled crust with a paper towel to keep condensation at bay during cooking.
Recipe and photo from A Spicy Perspective.
Healthy Crockpot Breakfast Casserole
Having a set-it-and-forget-it breakfast that’s saves time and is good for you is just about the best present you can give yourself and your family. At 320 calories a slice with 5 grams of fiber and a whopping 22 grams of protein, this great veggie-packed healthy Christmas breakfast casserole does the trick.
Recipe and photo from Apple of My Eye.
Biscuits and Gravy Crockpot Breakfast Pie
With just 15 minutes of prep time, this Southern-inspired breakfast casserole is a cinch to cobble together. After a two-hour stint in the slow cooker, you’ll have a pile of fluffed up, sausage-laden, egg-coated, cheesy biscuits. A quick gravy, made with flour, butter, milk and seasoning, makes it extra delicious.
Recipe and photo from B-Inspired Mama.
Slow Cooker Cheesy Breakfast Potatoes
Andouille sausage adds a kick to these savory, creamy (thanks to sour cream and the secret weapon: cream of mushroom soup) slow-cooker breakfast potatoes. If you like, crack a few eggs over the top before putting the lid on your crockpot.
Recipe and photo from Damn Delicious.
Slow Cooker Quinoa Breakfast Casserole
Not only is this easy breakfast casserole quick to put together on Christmas morning (the quinoa cooks right in the crockpot), it’s also packed with a generous helping of spinach and bright, sweet cherry tomatoes which make it both healthy and filling for your holiday crew.
Recipe and photo from Slow Cooker Gourmet.
Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole
Got leftover ham from Christmas Eve dinner? Chop up a few slices to go into this fluffy slow cooker Christmas breakfast casserole. The recommended 6-hour cook time means you might want to put it on before heading to bed the night before (and what nice aromas to wake up to), or you can toss it together when you wake up for a leisurely late-morning brunch.
Recipe and photo from Buns in My Oven.
Crockpot Southwest Breakfast Casserole
Chock full of black beans, scallion, and peppers, this vegetarian, southwest breakfast crowd-pleaser makes a perfect Christmas morning casserole. Topped with creamy avocado, bright salsa, and fresh chopped cilantro, it’s a colorful and hearty start to the morning.
Recipe and photo from Cook Nourish Bliss.
Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pecan Monkey Bread
Sweet, cinnamon-y, and packed with pecans, this buttery, biscuit-packed Christmas breakfast casserole is just the thing for Danish lovers in your crew. And with only 6 easy ingredients, it’s super simple to put together—and can sit on warm for hours of Monkey Bread grazing!
Get the recipe: Slow Cooker Cinnamon Pecan Monkey Bread.
This flavorful Christmas breakfast casserole is low on carbs and high on protein. Its healthy mix of savory leeks, earthy cauliflower and mushrooms, and hearty sausage, eggs and cheddar cheese will keep your holiday crew fueled and happy all morning long.
Recipe and photo by 365 Days of Crockpot.