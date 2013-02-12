9 Delicious Crock-Pot Chicken Recipes

December 04, 2017
David Prince

Need fresh ideas for chicken? Toss your favorite bird into the slow cooker, set it, and forget it until dinnertime.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

David Prince

Garam masala—a mix of spices that includes cumin, cinnamon, coriander, and cayenne—gives this dish its classic Indian flair.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken With Biscuits

José Picayo

Serve this comforting slow-cooked stew with warm biscuits to sop up the luscious sauce.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken With Biscuits

3 of 11

Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables

Marcus Nilsson

A little Asian fish sauce enriches this dish with a deep, savory umami taste.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables

Advertisement

4 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken and Pasta Soup

Romulo Yanes

You can cook the pasta directly in the broth in your slow cooker instead of using a separate pot in this standout from our crock pot chicken recipes.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken and Pasta Soup

5 of 11

Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Potpie

Marcus Nilsson

Top each bowl with a round of flaky puff pastry to stand in for the crisp, tender crust.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Potpie

6 of 11

Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt

José Picayo

Simmer the chicken in a mixture of tomato paste, garlic, curry powder, and fresh ginger to add vibrant Indian flavors.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

Susie Cushner

Browning the meat first lends depth and richness to this hearty stew.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions

8 of 11

Slow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken

Con Poulos

A take on a classic Filipino dish, the chicken gets a big boost from apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and brown sugar.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken

9 of 11

Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup

Kana Okada

Delicate fennel fronds perfume the broth with a faint licorice fragrance and flavor.

Get the recipe: Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Related: 3 Solutions to Common Kitchen Problems

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

Advertisement