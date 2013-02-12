9 Delicious Crock-Pot Chicken Recipes
Need fresh ideas for chicken? Toss your favorite bird into the slow cooker, set it, and forget it until dinnertime.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
Garam masala—a mix of spices that includes cumin, cinnamon, coriander, and cayenne—gives this dish its classic Indian flair.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken With Biscuits
Serve this comforting slow-cooked stew with warm biscuits to sop up the luscious sauce.
Slow-Cooker Soy-Glazed Chicken With Stir-Fried Vegetables
A little Asian fish sauce enriches this dish with a deep, savory umami taste.
Slow-Cooker Chicken and Pasta Soup
You can cook the pasta directly in the broth in your slow cooker instead of using a separate pot in this standout from our crock pot chicken recipes.
Slow-Cooker Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Potpie
Top each bowl with a round of flaky puff pastry to stand in for the crisp, tender crust.
Slow-Cooker Curried Chicken With Ginger and Yogurt
Simmer the chicken in a mixture of tomato paste, garlic, curry powder, and fresh ginger to add vibrant Indian flavors.
Slow-Cooker Chicken With Bacon, Mushrooms, and Onions
Browning the meat first lends depth and richness to this hearty stew.
Slow-Cooker Soy-Braised Chicken
A take on a classic Filipino dish, the chicken gets a big boost from apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and brown sugar.
Slow-Cooker Chicken, Fennel, and White Bean Soup
Delicate fennel fronds perfume the broth with a faint licorice fragrance and flavor.
