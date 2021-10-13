3 Unexpected Canned Pumpkin Recipes That'll Make Your Fall
There's a lot more you can make with canned pumpkin than pies and lattes.
When you think pumpkin, you probably imagine making a traditional pumpkin pie, pumpkin bread, or of course, pumpkin spice latte. But Simply host Haley Cairo shows that there's a lot more you can make with the ubiquitous fall flavor—including a savory dish, a breakfast, and a cocktail that you'll love.
Check out the video for her fresh takes on canned pumpkin recipes—including pumpkin pie overnight oats enhanced with warm and cozy pumpkin pie spices, a pumpkin pasta sauce that can also work beautifully as a sauce over grilled chicken, and even a pumpkin-flavored tweak on the classic old fashioned cocktail.