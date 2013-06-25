16 Easy Side Dishes for Kebabs

Round out your chicken skewers or shish kebab meal with these great, easy recipes for side dishes for kebabs. Whether you’re making chicken kebabs, lamb skewers, or doing your own take on the classic kebab or an easy kebab recipe, these side dishes will complement your meal nicely.

Kebabs make a great summer food because they’re light, fresh, and traditionally grilled. Because the main course—the humble kebab—is on the lighter side, you want your kebab sides to be light, too. That’s why we’ve chosen salads, couscous, and more dishes that bring plenty of flavor and fresh ingredients without feeling heavy to pair with a kebab dinner. Whether you’re craving veggies, a nice salad, or something a little more hearty—but never heavy—there’s a great, easy side dish for kebabs here for you.

RELATED: Pulled Pork Sides