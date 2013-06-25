16 Easy Side Dishes for Kebabs

By Real Simple Editors
Updated June 24, 2020
Round out your chicken skewers or shish kebab meal with these great, easy recipes for side dishes for kebabs. Whether you’re making chicken kebabs, lamb skewers, or doing your own take on the classic kebab or an easy kebab recipe, these side dishes will complement your meal nicely.

Kebabs make a great summer food because they’re light, fresh, and traditionally grilled. Because the main course—the humble kebab—is on the lighter side, you want your kebab sides to be light, too. That’s why we’ve chosen salads, couscous, and more dishes that bring plenty of flavor and fresh ingredients without feeling heavy to pair with a kebab dinner. Whether you’re craving veggies, a nice salad, or something a little more hearty—but never heavy—there’s a great, easy side dish for kebabs here for you. 

Spinach Tabbouleh

Traditional tabbouleh calls for parsley, but this recipe swaps in spinach for a fresh, nutritious variation.

Get the recipe: Spinach Tabbouleh

Greens With Radishes and Snap Peas

The radishes add a spiciness that’s balanced out by the sweet, crisp peas.

Get the recipe: Greens With Radishes and Snap Peas

Couscous Salad With Grapes and Feta

You can make this salad a day in advance and store it in the refrigerator.

Get the recipe: Couscous Salad With Grapes and Feta

Couscous With Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, and Mint

For added flavor, try cooking the couscous in equal parts water and chicken broth.

Get the recipe: Couscous With Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, and Mint

Couscous With Carrots, Spinach, and Pistachios

There’s barely any cooking required in this kebab side dish recipe—just fold carrots, spinach, and nuts into the couscous while it’s still warm.

Get the recipe: Couscous With Carrots, Spinach, and Pistachios

Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Starring nutrient-dense chickpeas, this side dish is loaded with protein.

Get the recipes: Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas

Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad

This no-cook salad features raw corn, which provides a crisp, juicy pop of sweetness to complement your kebabs.

Get the recipe: Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad

Bibb, Radish, and Pine Nut Salad

Perk up this easy salad with toasted pine nuts for a nutty crunch.

Get the recipe: Bibb, Radish, and Pine Nut Salad

Spinach Salad With Bacon and Croutons

Roast the bread pieces alongside the bacon to allow its meaty saltiness to infuse the croutons.

Get the recipe: Spinach Salad With Bacon and Croutons

Herb Salad Mix With Tomatoes, Pepper, and Feta

Crunchy pita chips and salty Feta bring this simple salad to life.

Get the recipe: Herb Salad Mix With Tomatoes, Pepper, and Feta

Red Leaf, Roasted Red Pepper, and Pecorino Salad

The slightly sweet honey-mustard dressing complements the briny capers and sharp pecorino cheese as well as it adds to your kebabs.

Get the recipe: Red Leaf, Roasted Red Pepper, and Pecorino Salad

Herb Potato Salad

Give potato salad a lighter twist with this side for kebabs, which calls for your choice of fresh herbs and whole-grain mustard for plenty of flavor without heavy mix-ins.

Get the recipe: Herb Potato Salad

Snap Peas With Cucumber and Ginger

For extra flavor, try adding a handful of fresh herbs before serving, such as mint, basil, or cilantro.

Get the recipe: Snap Peas With Cucumber and Ginger

Bibb and Radish Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

This salad looks simple, but the buttermilk dressing—made with mayonnaise, parsley, and garlic—makes it outstanding.

Get the recipe: Bibb and Radish Salad With Buttermilk Dressing

Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions

Simply grilled summer squash gets a lift from sliced scallions, lemon juice, and crushed red pepper in this kebab side dish.

Get the recipe: Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions

Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw

Fresh orange juice and lime juice add a citrus zing.

Get the recipe: Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw

