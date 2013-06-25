16 Easy Side Dishes for Kebabs
Round out your chicken skewers or shish kebab meal with these great, easy recipes for side dishes for kebabs. Whether you’re making chicken kebabs, lamb skewers, or doing your own take on the classic kebab or an easy kebab recipe, these side dishes will complement your meal nicely.
Kebabs make a great summer food because they’re light, fresh, and traditionally grilled. Because the main course—the humble kebab—is on the lighter side, you want your kebab sides to be light, too. That’s why we’ve chosen salads, couscous, and more dishes that bring plenty of flavor and fresh ingredients without feeling heavy to pair with a kebab dinner. Whether you’re craving veggies, a nice salad, or something a little more hearty—but never heavy—there’s a great, easy side dish for kebabs here for you.
Spinach Tabbouleh
Traditional tabbouleh calls for parsley, but this recipe swaps in spinach for a fresh, nutritious variation.
Get the recipe: Spinach Tabbouleh
Greens With Radishes and Snap Peas
The radishes add a spiciness that’s balanced out by the sweet, crisp peas.
Get the recipe: Greens With Radishes and Snap Peas
Couscous Salad With Grapes and Feta
You can make this salad a day in advance and store it in the refrigerator.
Get the recipe: Couscous Salad With Grapes and Feta
Couscous With Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, and Mint
For added flavor, try cooking the couscous in equal parts water and chicken broth.
Get the recipe: Couscous With Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, and Mint
Couscous With Carrots, Spinach, and Pistachios
There’s barely any cooking required in this kebab side dish recipe—just fold carrots, spinach, and nuts into the couscous while it’s still warm.
Get the recipe: Couscous With Carrots, Spinach, and Pistachios
Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas
Starring nutrient-dense chickpeas, this side dish is loaded with protein.
Get the recipes: Curried Tomatoes and Chickpeas
Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad
This no-cook salad features raw corn, which provides a crisp, juicy pop of sweetness to complement your kebabs.
Get the recipe: Tomato, Corn, and Red Cabbage Salad
Bibb, Radish, and Pine Nut Salad
Perk up this easy salad with toasted pine nuts for a nutty crunch.
Get the recipe: Bibb, Radish, and Pine Nut Salad
Spinach Salad With Bacon and Croutons
Roast the bread pieces alongside the bacon to allow its meaty saltiness to infuse the croutons.
Get the recipe: Spinach Salad With Bacon and Croutons
Herb Salad Mix With Tomatoes, Pepper, and Feta
Crunchy pita chips and salty Feta bring this simple salad to life.
Get the recipe: Herb Salad Mix With Tomatoes, Pepper, and Feta
Red Leaf, Roasted Red Pepper, and Pecorino Salad
The slightly sweet honey-mustard dressing complements the briny capers and sharp pecorino cheese as well as it adds to your kebabs.
Get the recipe: Red Leaf, Roasted Red Pepper, and Pecorino Salad
Herb Potato Salad
Give potato salad a lighter twist with this side for kebabs, which calls for your choice of fresh herbs and whole-grain mustard for plenty of flavor without heavy mix-ins.
Get the recipe: Herb Potato Salad
Snap Peas With Cucumber and Ginger
For extra flavor, try adding a handful of fresh herbs before serving, such as mint, basil, or cilantro.
Get the recipe: Snap Peas With Cucumber and Ginger
Bibb and Radish Salad With Buttermilk Dressing
This salad looks simple, but the buttermilk dressing—made with mayonnaise, parsley, and garlic—makes it outstanding.
Get the recipe: Bibb and Radish Salad With Buttermilk Dressing
Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions
Simply grilled summer squash gets a lift from sliced scallions, lemon juice, and crushed red pepper in this kebab side dish.
Get the recipe: Grilled Zucchini Salad With Lemon and Scallions
Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw
Fresh orange juice and lime juice add a citrus zing.
Get the recipe: Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw