14 Fresh Side Dish Recipes for Spring
Greg DuPree
Skip the bagged salad tonight. Instead, round out your mains with these seasonal accompaniments—and watch your meals spring to life.
Green Pozole
Greg DuPree
The star ingredient of this hearty Mexican soup? A fluffy, chewy ingredient called hominy. You can find hominy near the canned beans in your supermarket, but if you’d rather use chickpeas, they’re just as tasty. To give the store-bought chicken broth extra flavor, we cooked the bone-in chicken thighs right in the soup. We like a kick of heat in our pozole, so we added a sliced fresh chile (and garnished with one, too). If you prefer a more mild soup, simply omit the chile, or use a sliced bell pepper instead. The best part? You get to serve the dish with tortilla chips.
Get the recipe: Green Pozole
Creamy Leek Gratin
Anna Williams
Herb Potato Salad
Anna Williams
Spiced Peas With Cilantro and Lime
Anna Williams
Lemony Asparagus With Pine Nuts and Parmesan
Anna Williams
Snap Peas With Cucumber and Ginger
Anna Williams
Spring Lettuces With Avocado Dressing and Pistachios
Anna Williams
Pea, Feta, and Crispy Prosciutto Salad
Christopher Baker
Roasted Potatoes and Lemon With Dill
Christopher Baker
Gingery Sautéed Watercress and Shiitakes
Christopher Baker
Baked Stuffed Artichokes With Pecorino
Christopher Baker
Roasted Asparagus With Olive Vinaigrette
Christopher Baker
Bibb and Radish Salad With Buttermilk Dressing
Christopher Baker
Snap Pea and Radicchio Slaw
Christopher Baker