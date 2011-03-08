14 Fresh Side Dish Recipes for Spring

The star ingredient of this hearty Mexican soup? A fluffy, chewy ingredient called hominy. You can find hominy near the canned beans in your supermarket, but if you’d rather use chickpeas, they’re just as tasty. To give the store-bought chicken broth extra flavor, we cooked the bone-in chicken thighs right in the soup. We like a kick of heat in our pozole, so we added a sliced fresh chile (and garnished with one, too). If you prefer a more mild soup, simply omit the chile, or use a sliced bell pepper instead. The best part? You get to serve the dish with tortilla chips.



Get the recipe: Green Pozole