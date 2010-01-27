Should Your Family Eat This or That?

The better choice: Yogurt.



Growing bones need calcium, and six ounces of yogurt provides about 200 milligrams of it―a substantial amount, considering that USDA guidelines call for 800 milligrams daily for kids four to eight years old. In addition, yogurt has five grams of protein (applesauce contains neither calcium nor protein). To get the most nutritional bang, look for brands with live and active cultures, which are beneficial bacteria that aid in gastrointestinal health.



Keep in mind: Yogurt can be high in sugar. Yoplait Kids, which has 25 percent less sugar than the average yogurt for kids, has 13 grams, about the same amount in a fun-size pack of chocolate candies. A better call: plain yogurt, which has the most calcium of any dairy product. Sweeten it with honey or fruit.