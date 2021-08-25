15 Recipes From the September 2021 Issue of Real Simple

From time-saving recipes perfect for weeknights to healthy cookies you can eat for breakfast, we guarantee you'll want to add these 15 recipes to your cooking rotation.

By Real Simple Editors
August 25, 2021
Win the Weeknights

Credit: Victor Protasio

Kimchi Cabbage Cakes

This recipe is the perfect way to turn that extra half head of cabbage in the crisper drawer into a satisfying meal.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Saucy Simmered Eggs

These delicious, saucy eggs take after the dish shakshuka but swap in Italian spices and a jar of marinara.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Fish Stick Tacos

These freezer staple stars in tacos topped with a crunchy cabbage slaw, silky sour cream, and zingy hot sauce for the grownups.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Slow-Cooker Deep Dish Pizza

Prepare to have your mind blown. The slow cooker is perfect for making deep-dish pizza without heating up your whole kitchen.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Lemony Chopped Salad With Pita

Not so in this gorgeous chopped salad which features crispy roasted chickpeas, toasted pita bread croutons, and a jamboree of crunchy ingredients.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Whole-Wheat Pasta With Chard and Pine Nuts

Pasta is tossed all together with chard and toasted pine nuts, and the result is a sophisticated dish that's surprisingly easy. 

5 Easy Dinners

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Steamed Clams With Garlic Toasts

Steamed clams seem impossible to make at home, but they're not. This dish is both easy and quick.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Chicken and Potatoes With Brown Butter Sauce

For extra tender and juicy meat, make sure to first sear the chicken skin before baking the thighs. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Eggplant Parm Panini

Rather than fry breaded eggplant as in the traditional dish, start by roasting the slices until tender.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Instant Pot Spiced Short Ribs

Short ribs benefit from the magic a pressure cooker provides by turning them meltingly tender. 

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Pork Tenderloin With Fresh Corn Polenta

The key to perfect pork tenderloin is to start with an easy marinade, sear the sides, and then finish in the oven.

Plant Powered

Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained.

Kitchen Hero: Gnocchi

Credit: Jennifer Causey

One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup

This soup is a generous meal that you can get together in just half an hour.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Broccoli

It's an easy, delicious meal that comes together quickly with almost no clean up.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Crispy Gnocchi With Arugula and Prosciutto

Don't forget that you can buy gnocchi—pillowy little potato dumplings—on the shelf of your grocery store. Since they're precooked, it's as simple as crisping them up in a skillet.

