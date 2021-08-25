15 Recipes From the September 2021 Issue of Real Simple
From time-saving recipes perfect for weeknights to healthy cookies you can eat for breakfast, we guarantee you'll want to add these 15 recipes to your cooking rotation.
Win the Weeknights
Kimchi Cabbage Cakes
This recipe is the perfect way to turn that extra half head of cabbage in the crisper drawer into a satisfying meal.
Saucy Simmered Eggs
These delicious, saucy eggs take after the dish shakshuka but swap in Italian spices and a jar of marinara.
Fish Stick Tacos
These freezer staple stars in tacos topped with a crunchy cabbage slaw, silky sour cream, and zingy hot sauce for the grownups.
Slow-Cooker Deep Dish Pizza
Prepare to have your mind blown. The slow cooker is perfect for making deep-dish pizza without heating up your whole kitchen.
Lemony Chopped Salad With Pita
Not so in this gorgeous chopped salad which features crispy roasted chickpeas, toasted pita bread croutons, and a jamboree of crunchy ingredients.
Whole-Wheat Pasta With Chard and Pine Nuts
Pasta is tossed all together with chard and toasted pine nuts, and the result is a sophisticated dish that's surprisingly easy.
5 Easy Dinners
Steamed Clams With Garlic Toasts
Steamed clams seem impossible to make at home, but they're not. This dish is both easy and quick.
Chicken and Potatoes With Brown Butter Sauce
For extra tender and juicy meat, make sure to first sear the chicken skin before baking the thighs.
Eggplant Parm Panini
Rather than fry breaded eggplant as in the traditional dish, start by roasting the slices until tender.
Instant Pot Spiced Short Ribs
Short ribs benefit from the magic a pressure cooker provides by turning them meltingly tender.
Pork Tenderloin With Fresh Corn Polenta
The key to perfect pork tenderloin is to start with an easy marinade, sear the sides, and then finish in the oven.
Plant Powered
Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies
Breakfast cookies might sound like a crazy idea, but when you consider how sugary many muffins are, these are downright restrained.
Kitchen Hero: Gnocchi
One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup
This soup is a generous meal that you can get together in just half an hour.
Sheet Pan Gnocchi with Broccoli
It's an easy, delicious meal that comes together quickly with almost no clean up.
Crispy Gnocchi With Arugula and Prosciutto
Don't forget that you can buy gnocchi—pillowy little potato dumplings—on the shelf of your grocery store. Since they're precooked, it's as simple as crisping them up in a skillet.