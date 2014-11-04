Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes Even Meat-Eaters Will Love
Main Course
Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna
This hearty lasagna stands in for turkey as the main dish. Give the Italian favorite a distinctly seasonal spin with sliced squash, torn kale, and grated Gruyère cheese. To save time, prep and assemble the lasagna the day before, refrigerate, and bake as directed about an hour before dinnertime.
Get the recipe: Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna
Side Dish
Sautéed Cauliflower and Apples With Pecans
Cauliflower is far from boring when tossed with tart red apples, toasted pecans, and a creamy sauce. Even better? The whole dish comes together on the stovetop in fewer than 30 minutes. Simply cook the shallots, and then add the cauliflower, apple, thyme, and water. Finish with a hefty helping of butter to create the sauce.
Get the recipe: Sautéed Cauliflower and Apples With Pecans
Side Dish
Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
All it takes is a bit of nutty brown butter to perk up mashed potatoes. To make your own, heat cubed unsalted butter in a skillet over medium heat until the milk solids begin to foam and turn brown, approximately 6 to 8 minutes. Top the mashed potatoes with the brown butter and chives.
Get the recipe: Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
Side Dish
Fennel and Apricot Stuffing
Coarsely chopped dried apricots and fennel brighten up this veggie- and fruit-packed side. To ensure the stuffing is vegetarian-friendly, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. To save time, the stuffing can be assembled (but not baked) and refrigerated up to a day in advance.
Get the recipe: Fennel and Apricot Stuffing
Side Dish
Bourbon Cranberry Compote
It takes just four ingredients and two simple steps to create this seriously satisfying cranberry sauce. Combine fresh or frozen cranberries, sugar, apple juice, and bourbon in a small saucepan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the sauce thickens, about 20 to 25 minutes.
Get the recipe: Bourbon Cranberry Compote
Dessert
Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake
This impressive dessert is both pretty and downright delicious. The homemade gingersnap crust, which offsets the mild, creamy filling and sweet cherry preserves, is easy to make too. Just grind the cookies in a food processor, then combine with melted butter and press into a pan.
Get the recipe: Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake