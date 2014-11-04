Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes Even Meat-Eaters Will Love

By Real Simple
Updated November 13, 2017
Your Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t need to be a plate full of mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts just because you’re a vegetarian. Follow this menu to create a vegetable-heavy holiday feast that’ll satisfy both the meatless and the meat-lovers at your table. 
Main Course

Paul Sirisalee

Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna

This hearty lasagna stands in for turkey as the main dish. Give the Italian favorite a distinctly seasonal spin with sliced squash, torn kale, and grated Gruyère cheese. To save time, prep and assemble the lasagna the day before, refrigerate, and bake as directed about an hour before dinnertime.

Get the recipe: Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna

Side Dish

Con Poulos

Sautéed Cauliflower and Apples With Pecans

Cauliflower is far from boring when tossed with tart red apples, toasted pecans, and a creamy sauce. Even better? The whole dish comes together on the stovetop in fewer than 30 minutes. Simply cook the shallots, and then add the cauliflower, apple, thyme, and water. Finish with a hefty helping of butter to create the sauce.

Get the recipe: Sautéed Cauliflower and Apples With Pecans

Side Dish

Danny Kim

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

All it takes is a bit of nutty brown butter to perk up mashed potatoes. To make your own, heat cubed unsalted butter in a skillet over medium heat until the milk solids begin to foam and turn brown, approximately 6 to 8 minutes. Top the mashed potatoes with the brown butter and chives.

Get the recipe: Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Side Dish

Mikkel Vang

Fennel and Apricot Stuffing

Coarsely chopped dried apricots and fennel brighten up this veggie- and fruit-packed side. To ensure the stuffing is vegetarian-friendly, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth. To save time, the stuffing can be assembled (but not baked) and refrigerated up to a day in advance.

Get the recipe: Fennel and Apricot Stuffing

Side Dish

Gentl & Hyers

Bourbon Cranberry Compote

It takes just four ingredients and two simple steps to create this seriously satisfying cranberry sauce. Combine fresh or frozen cranberries, sugar, apple juice, and bourbon in a small saucepan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries begin to burst and the sauce thickens, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Get the recipe: Bourbon Cranberry Compote

Dessert

José Picayo

Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake

This impressive dessert is both pretty and downright delicious. The homemade gingersnap crust, which offsets the mild, creamy filling and sweet cherry preserves, is easy to make too. Just grind the cookies in a food processor, then combine with melted butter and press into a pan.

Get the recipe: Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake

