How to Transform Your Rooftop (or Other Small Outdoor Space) Into a Garden

According to Frymark, tender herbs like basil, cilantro, parsley, mint, and dill will all grow well on a small balcony in pots. Steer clear of growing rosemary or thyme in a small space, as they’re slower to grow and may not produce as much in this type of environment. For veggies, leafy greens and arugula can also be grown in containers on a small balcony and harvested several times before replanting. If your space is super sunny, cherry tomatoes are also a great option to grow in pots (just make sure you have some kind of trellis or cage to support them as they grow). Edible flowers like nasturtiums and violets are another great option—they look beautiful, too.

If you’ll be growing plants indoors, jade, spider plants, and pothos are a great place for beginner gardeners to start as they’re resilient, low maintenance, and thrive in both the city and the suburbs. All of these plants do well in low light environments but still thrive best by a window. And you only need to give them a little bit of water every week to ten days (except when your spider plant starts to get very leafy).