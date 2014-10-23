Thanksgiving Pies Worth Making Room For (No Matter How Full You Are)
Sour Cherry and Cranberry Slab Pie
If you’ve been hesitant to make a crust from scratch, now is the time to take the leap. This pie is easy to patch if the rolling out goes a little sideways. When starting to make the piecrust, shape the dough into rectangles instead of disks. This will make rolling it out to the right shape and size much easier.
Chocolate Cream Pie
This decadent chocolate pie requires no oven time, which is perfect for Thanksgiving when you’ll need all the oven space you can get. To make it yourself, whip up the rich chocolate custard on the stovetop in less than 10 minutes, pour it into the pie crust, and chill until firm. Garnish with freshly whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
Caramel Walnut Pie
Stir walnuts into a rich, golden brown caramel sauce made with sugar, water, heavy cream, and butter to create the decadent filling. Take this indulgence a step further by using a mix of nuts, such as pecans, pistachios, and even hazelnuts. This pie requires no top crust, so it’s easy for beginners.
Cranberry Apple Pie
Ready to mix things up this Thanksgiving? Depart from the standard apple pie recipe and give this updated version a try—it’s sure to be a new family favorite. Tart cranberries, Granny Smith apples, and lemon zest help ensure this pie isn’t too sweet, while a crisp granola topping provides texture and crunch.
Dutch Apple, Pear, and Raisin Pie
The crispy crumble topping—a delicious combination of brown sugar, flour, cinnamon, and butter—will make this a new Thanksgiving favorite. Use a variety of apples and pears for a delicious mix of flavors. For the best results, use pears that are ripe but not soft. Overripe pears will break down and become mushy when baked.
Coconut Custard Pie
It takes just four ingredients—coconut milk, sweetened condensed milk, egg yolks, and salt—to create this rich and creamy coconut custard. Once you’ve prepared the filling, pour it into the pie crust and bake until the center is set but still slightly wobbly, 50 to 60 minutes. Top with toasted coconut flakes.
Easiest Sweet Potato Pie
Canned pureed sweet potato helps this pie come together with just 15 minutes of hands-on prep time. If you have extra time and prefer to roast and puree your own sweet potatoes, don’t add flour to the filling, since fresh sweet potatoes are naturally thicker than the canned variety.
Chocolate-Whiskey Pecan Pie
This irresistibly delicious pie (you’ll want a second slice even after a big turkey dinner) is prepared the same way as the traditional version, but has a few surprising upgrades. A couple tablespoons of whiskey give the filling a decidedly boozy kick, while semisweet chocolate chips add an extra punch of sugar.
Lemon Cream Pie
Skip the store-bought variety and make your own crust: Puree gingersnap cookies in a food processor, then add butter, granulated sugar, and salt and pulse until moistened. Press the mixture firmly into the bottom of a 9-inch pie plate. After baking and cooling, top with homemade lemon custard, whipped cream, and freshly grated lemon zest.
Cranberry Custard Pie
Fill a parbaked pie crust with a simple and irresistibly creamy custard filling and bake until the center is set but slightly wobbly. Once the pie has cooled (about 4 to 5 hours in the refrigerator), cover the custard with a hefty serving of the zesty cranberry mixture and serve immediately.
Pecan and Walnut Pie
Store-bought pie crust makes this holiday classic a cinch to put together. Simply whisk together the corn syrup, brown and granulated sugars, eggs, butter, vanilla, and salt to create a gooey caramel filling. Then, add the walnuts and pecans and bake until the center is set, 45 to 50 minutes.
Maple Pumpkin Pie
This crowd-pleaser requires just 10 minutes of hands-on prep time, thanks to convenient items like store-bought piecrust and canned pumpkin puree. Just whisk the pumpkin puree together with the remaining ingredients, pour the mixture into the pie crust, and bake until the center is set (about an hour). Top with whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
