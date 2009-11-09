30 Simply Delicious Holiday Desserts

By Real Simple
Updated August 26, 2016
David Prince
These recipes provide sweet endings to any festive celebration.
Start Slideshow

1 of 30

A true holiday mainstay, here sweetened with a bit of maple syrup.

David Prince

Get the recipe for Maple Pumpkin Pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 30

Not much of a pie eater? Cream-filled pumpkin sandwiches make a fine alternative.

Beatriz da Costa

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches.

3 of 30

If you feel your meal is not complete without chocolate (and who could blame you?), try a creamy, old-fashioned homemade pudding.

Beatriz da Costa

Get the recipe for Chocolate Pots.

Advertisement

4 of 30

Not your same-old apple pie, a twist on the crumb-topped classic is spiked with ginger.

David Prince

Get the recipe for Gingery Apple Crumb Pie.

5 of 30

Served by New England colonists, this dense molasses-sweetened pudding is still beloved in the region.

Sang An

Get the recipe for indian pudding.

6 of 30

An inventive variation on a standard: pumpkin served up in a cheesecake.

John Kernick

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 30

No one needs to know that these elegant gourmet-candy-shop treats were actually whipped up in your kitchen.

Hector Sanchez

Get the recipe for Chocolate Truffles.

8 of 30

This layered confection starts with ladyfingers dipped in a blend of espresso and rum.

Anna Williams

Get the recipe for tiramisu.

9 of 30

Citrus zest, orange juice, and orange liqueur give this cake its flavor.

Sang An

Get the recipe for Citrus Pound Cake With Cranberry Syrup.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 30

For a fresh take on the jelly roll, fill it with strawberries and cream.

Susie Cushner

Get the recipe for Strawberry Long-Cake Roll.

11 of 30

A delectable combination of apples, pecans, brown sugar, and butter is baked until golden brown, then served warm with ice cream.

William Meppem

Get the recipe for apple crisp.

12 of 30

Something for your younger guests: pumpkin cupcakes swirled with a sweet cream cheese icing.

John Kernick

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 30

A free-form pastry crust encloses a mix of sliced apples and pears.

Miha Matei

Get the recipe for Apple-Pear Galette.

14 of 30

Elegant-looking but oh-so-easy, this chocolate-shaving-topped dessert is ready in minutes.

Kan Kanbayashi

Get the recipe for Chocolate Ricotta Mousse.

15 of 30

You can use stale bread for more than just stuffing, like layering it into an indulgent apple-and-cinnamon concoction.

Stefan Anderson

Get the recipe for apple-pan-charlotte.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 30

There’s a place of honor on southern tables for the earthy, cinnamon-and-nutmeg–spiced sweet potato pie.

Sang An

Get the recipe for sweet potato pie.

17 of 30

Plain and simple, with full-on pumpkin taste.

Sang An

Get the recipe for pumpkin bread.

18 of 30

A rich layer of whipped cream and chocolate shavings top a luscious chocolate filling.

David Prince

Get the recipe for Chocolate Fudge Pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 30

Easy but impressive, an eggnog-flavored custard is a great kickoff to the festive season.

Anna Williams

Get the recipe for eggnog-custard.

20 of 30

A baked apple-and-walnut treat seems like the quintessence of fall.

Beatriz da Costa

Get the recipe for Roasted Apple and Walnut Tarts.

21 of 30

This foolproof winner works equally with a store-bought piecrust or a homemade one, if you’re feeling more ambitious.

Jose Picayo

Get the recipe for Bourbon and Orange Pecan Pie.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 30

Rice pudding, yes, but with a surprising addition: canned pumpkin.

Dana Gallagher

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Rice Pudding.

23 of 30

Pumpkin lends itself to so many delicious and inventive variations: Here, it’s combined with pears in a crumble.

Susie Cusher

Get the recipe for Caramelized-Pumpkin-Pear-Crumble.

24 of 30

Don’t you love recipes that allow you to cut a few corners and save time? An option here is to use bags of presliced apples.

Michael Paul

Get the recipe for Broiled Apples.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 30

Make this treat the day before serving and check dessert prep off your list; just bake it when ready and serve warm with whipped cream.

Michael Paul

Get the recipe for Chocolate Bread Pudding.

26 of 30

Don’t like to bake? Then this ice cream–based treat is for you: It calls for little more than boiling water.

Beatriz da Costa

Get the recipe for Espresso-Drizzled Ice Cream.

27 of 30

If you like crispy cookies and creamy filling, make these as close to party time as possible. For a softer, ice-cream-sandwich type of dessert, make them a day ahead and keep them covered in the refrigerator.

Melanie Acevedo

Get the recipe for Chocolate Ganache Sandwiches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 30

One of the wonderful things about this cheesecake: You simply press its graham cracker crust into the pan, no rolling out needed.

James Baigrie

Get the recipe for Vanilla Cheesecake.

29 of 30

Rustic and homey, a polenta cake gets a bit of zing from the apple slices that top it.

Beatriz Da Costa

Get the recipe for Upside-Down Apple Polenta Cake.

30 of 30

Dessert can’t get much easier: Melt caramels, dip in apples, and you’re done.

William Meppem

Get the recipe for caramel-apples.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple