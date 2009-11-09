30 Simply Delicious Holiday Desserts
A true holiday mainstay, here sweetened with a bit of maple syrup.
Get the recipe for Maple Pumpkin Pie.
Not much of a pie eater? Cream-filled pumpkin sandwiches make a fine alternative.
Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches.
If you feel your meal is not complete without chocolate (and who could blame you?), try a creamy, old-fashioned homemade pudding.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Pots.
Not your same-old apple pie, a twist on the crumb-topped classic is spiked with ginger.
Get the recipe for Gingery Apple Crumb Pie.
Served by New England colonists, this dense molasses-sweetened pudding is still beloved in the region.
Get the recipe for indian pudding.
An inventive variation on a standard: pumpkin served up in a cheesecake.
Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cheesecake.
No one needs to know that these elegant gourmet-candy-shop treats were actually whipped up in your kitchen.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Truffles.
This layered confection starts with ladyfingers dipped in a blend of espresso and rum.
Get the recipe for tiramisu.
Citrus zest, orange juice, and orange liqueur give this cake its flavor.
Get the recipe for Citrus Pound Cake With Cranberry Syrup.
For a fresh take on the jelly roll, fill it with strawberries and cream.
Get the recipe for Strawberry Long-Cake Roll.
A delectable combination of apples, pecans, brown sugar, and butter is baked until golden brown, then served warm with ice cream.
Get the recipe for apple crisp.
Something for your younger guests: pumpkin cupcakes swirled with a sweet cream cheese icing.
Get the recipe for Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting.
A free-form pastry crust encloses a mix of sliced apples and pears.
Get the recipe for Apple-Pear Galette.
Elegant-looking but oh-so-easy, this chocolate-shaving-topped dessert is ready in minutes.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Ricotta Mousse.
You can use stale bread for more than just stuffing, like layering it into an indulgent apple-and-cinnamon concoction.
Get the recipe for apple-pan-charlotte.
There’s a place of honor on southern tables for the earthy, cinnamon-and-nutmeg–spiced sweet potato pie.
Get the recipe for sweet potato pie.
Plain and simple, with full-on pumpkin taste.
Get the recipe for pumpkin bread.
A rich layer of whipped cream and chocolate shavings top a luscious chocolate filling.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Fudge Pie.
Easy but impressive, an eggnog-flavored custard is a great kickoff to the festive season.
Get the recipe for eggnog-custard.
A baked apple-and-walnut treat seems like the quintessence of fall.
Get the recipe for Roasted Apple and Walnut Tarts.
This foolproof winner works equally with a store-bought piecrust or a homemade one, if you’re feeling more ambitious.
Get the recipe for Bourbon and Orange Pecan Pie.
Rice pudding, yes, but with a surprising addition: canned pumpkin.
Get the recipe for Pumpkin Rice Pudding.
Pumpkin lends itself to so many delicious and inventive variations: Here, it’s combined with pears in a crumble.
Get the recipe for Caramelized-Pumpkin-Pear-Crumble.
Don’t you love recipes that allow you to cut a few corners and save time? An option here is to use bags of presliced apples.
Get the recipe for Broiled Apples.
Make this treat the day before serving and check dessert prep off your list; just bake it when ready and serve warm with whipped cream.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Bread Pudding.
Don’t like to bake? Then this ice cream–based treat is for you: It calls for little more than boiling water.
Get the recipe for Espresso-Drizzled Ice Cream.
If you like crispy cookies and creamy filling, make these as close to party time as possible. For a softer, ice-cream-sandwich type of dessert, make them a day ahead and keep them covered in the refrigerator.
Get the recipe for Chocolate Ganache Sandwiches.
One of the wonderful things about this cheesecake: You simply press its graham cracker crust into the pan, no rolling out needed.
Get the recipe for Vanilla Cheesecake.
Rustic and homey, a polenta cake gets a bit of zing from the apple slices that top it.
Get the recipe for Upside-Down Apple Polenta Cake.
Dessert can’t get much easier: Melt caramels, dip in apples, and you’re done.
Get the recipe for caramel-apples.