The Ultimate Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Menu
Gear up for the big game with dishes that highlight ingredients found in the Seattle Seahawks’ home state of Washington. Or, try this menu if you're rooting for the New England Patriots.
Grilled Teriyaki Wings
Ditch the Buffalo wings recipe and serve up these finger-licking teriyaki chicken wings. Simply toss chicken wings on the grill (a grill pan will work just fine if you prefer to stay indoors or don’t have a grill), brush with teriyaki sauce, and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Then, watch them disappear in a flash.
Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Dungeness crab is one of Seattle’s most popular foods. This version calls for any type of lump crab meat, but fits the bill just the same. Plus, you can throw these party-worthy bites together right before guests are due to arrive: They take just 20 minutes to make.
Ginger-Scallion Salmon Burgers With Miso Yogurt
Seattle’s world famous Pike Place Market is chock full of fishmongers who sell freshly caught seafood, like wild salmon. Pick up just over a pound of fresh salmon fillet to make these unique burgers, then prepare the impressive and tasty toppers: a spicy carrot-jalapeño slaw and a five-minute miso yogurt sauce.
Creamy Broccoli and Apple Slaw
Washington grows 58 percent of the apples produced in the United States, so this crunchy slaw is a natural fit for a menu rich with the state’s most popular ingredients (apple is the state fruit, after all). Simply combine finely chopped broccoli, apple, cranberries, and pine nuts with a creamy homemade dressing made with yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, shallots, salt, and pepper.
Dutch Baby with Fresh Fruit
When the fourth quarter begins, swap out the finger foods for a delicious dessert. This Dutch baby, also known as a German pancake, is easy to make (it takes fewer than 30 minutes) and is topped with vanilla ice cream and a medley of stone fruit and cherries, another crop widely harvested in Washington.
Espresso Slushy
What better nod to the home of some of the country’s best coffee than an ice-cold espresso slushy? To make your own, combine homemade simple syrup with instant espresso, lemon juice and zest, then freeze for approximately 2 hours. When ready to serve, drizzle the drink with heavy cream. Bonus: This beverage doubles as an after dinner pick-me-up, so you can enjoy the rest of the game without slipping into a food coma.
