The Ultimate Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Menu

What better nod to the home of some of the country’s best coffee than an ice-cold espresso slushy? To make your own, combine homemade simple syrup with instant espresso, lemon juice and zest, then freeze for approximately 2 hours. When ready to serve, drizzle the drink with heavy cream. Bonus: This beverage doubles as an after dinner pick-me-up, so you can enjoy the rest of the game without slipping into a food coma.



