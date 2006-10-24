Your Stress-Free Thanksgiving Menu
These recipes cover all the bases, from turkey to pie (here's hoping you have room for it).
While the mere thought of preparing turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes can be exhausting, the recipes themselves don't have to be. (All of these serve 6 to 8.)
Recipes
Basic Roast Turkey
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Total time: 4 hours (includes resting)
Herb Stuffing
Hands-on time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Roast Butternut Squash Puree
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1.5 hours (includes cooling)
Braised Fennel
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Raw Cranberry Relish
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes (includes chilling)
Tender Greens Champagne Vinaigrette
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Chocolate Silk Pie
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours, 15 minutes (includes chilling)
Shortbread Pecan Crust
Hands-on time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour (includes cooling)
Still daunted by the idea of all that cooking? Don't be afraid to ask your guests to contribute. These Thanksgiving potluck recipes can be made in advance and are designed to travel well.