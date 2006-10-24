Your Stress-Free Thanksgiving Menu

These recipes cover all the bases, from turkey to pie (here's hoping you have room for it).

By Kate Merker
Updated October 24, 2006
Advertisement
Marcus Nilsson

While the mere thought of preparing turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and mashed potatoes can be exhausting, the recipes themselves don't have to be. (All of these serve 6 to 8.)

Recipes

Basic Roast Turkey
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Total time: 4 hours (includes resting)

Herb Stuffing
Hands-on time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

Roast Butternut Squash Puree
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1.5 hours (includes cooling)

Braised Fennel
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes

Creamy Mashed Potatoes
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes

Raw Cranberry Relish
Hands-on time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes (includes chilling)

Tender Greens Champagne Vinaigrette
Hands-on time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes

Chocolate Silk Pie
Hands-on time: 15 minutes
Total time: 3 hours, 15 minutes (includes chilling)

Shortbread Pecan Crust
Hands-on time: 5 minutes
Total time: 1 hour (includes cooling)

Still daunted by the idea of all that cooking? Don't be afraid to ask your guests to contribute. These Thanksgiving potluck recipes can be made in advance and are designed to travel well.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com