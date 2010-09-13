16 Deliciously Spooky Halloween Cocktail Recipes

Believe it or not, Halloween cocktails can be much, much more than a basic orange cocktail or food-coloring concoction. The best Halloween cocktails have a spooky vibe, of course, maybe with a name that plays off popular Halloween quotes or Halloween puns, but not all autumnal cocktails need to be kitschy.

These bittersweet witches' brews—including citrus and tequila blends—are so delicious you may find yourself making them all year long.