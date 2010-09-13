16 Deliciously Spooky Halloween Cocktail Recipes
Believe it or not, Halloween cocktails can be much, much more than a basic orange cocktail or food-coloring concoction. The best Halloween cocktails have a spooky vibe, of course, maybe with a name that plays off popular Halloween quotes or Halloween puns, but not all autumnal cocktails need to be kitschy.
These bittersweet witches' brews—including citrus and tequila blends—are so delicious you may find yourself making them all year long.
Kombucha Blood Orange Mule
This tweak on the Moscow mule hits all the right notes for a Halloween cocktail—spicy ginger beer and kombucha, plus bold red blood orange juice and a tart twist of lime.
Spicy Mulled Wine
After a cold night out trick-or-treating, a warming mulled wine will be a welcome treat—especially with a little kick of spice from peppercorns, cinnamon, and fresh ginger.
Spooky Halloween Punch
This Halloween cocktail is plenty tasty—and an orange cocktail, for all the spooky cheer you could hope for—but you can make it even spookier by adding a little dry ice to add a creepy fog effect to your presentation.
Black Velvet
It may look like the stuff of witches brew, but this disarmingly simple combination of beer and bubbly wine is true to its name: rich, smooth, and lush. It's also perfectly balanced, with the dark, chocolate notes of the stout (perfect for Halloween!) offset by the crisp fizz of the champagne.
Black Sun
The bittersweet orange edge of Cointreau liqueur adds citrus complexity to this tasty twist on the classic Cuba Libre. Add a spooky swizzle stick for a festive note or an orange garnish for a punch of seasonal color.
El Diablo
Despite its name, the only thing devilish about this tequila cocktail is how easily you can slurp one down. Even traditional margarita drinkers will have to admit that the combination of sweet crème de cassis, earthy tequila, bright lime, and spicy ginger beer is a stroke of utter genius.
The Last Word
Electric green Chartreuse liqueur is the star of this crisp, Prohibition-era classic. While some of the ingredients may seem a bit obscure, trust us, they're worth the investment: you're going to want to make more of these.
Blood and Sand
This elegant cocktail is nearly a century old and takes its name not from gruesome ingredients, but a 1920s movie starring Rudolph Valentino. Though the components may seem a little odd, they blend seamlessly, and the warming scotch and sweet vermouth are a welcome nod to early autumn.
Chartreuse Smash
This is one cocktail that will make you happy to drink your greens. Muddled mint and a bit of brown sugar take the medicinal edge off of the Chartreuse, resulting in a crisp, refreshing riff on the julep that is as delicious as it is eye-catching.
Caramel Apple Punch
This autumn punch calls for just four ingredients—apple cider, spiced rum, lemon juice, and a sliced apple (naturally) for garnish. For even more Halloween vibes, leave a few uncut apples floating in it so (adult) guests can bob for apples.
Chocolate Malted Martini
Rich and creamy, this decadent cocktail—made with chocolate syrup and vodka—will bring out your dark side. If you're avoiding candy this Halloween, this cocktail will still satisfy your sweet tooth.
Pumpkin Martini
Stay away from those cloying, pumpkin-flavored liqueurs—this drink uses pure pumpkin puree, with vodka for the kick.
Vampire Punch
A generous dash of juicy pomegranate seeds adds a sweet-tart bite to every cup of this Halloween cocktail.
Deviled Margarita
A cayenne-spiced salt rim gives this easy margarita its heat. Serve this if you want to feel festive this Halloween but just can't bear to give up your beloved margarita.
Dark and Spooky
Use ginger beer—not ginger ale—and dark rum for the deepest, most intense flavor in this Halloween cocktail.
Bloody Maria
Shake up your usual brunchtime beverage with a shot of tequila instead of vodka this Halloween.