6 Special Father’s Day Recipes
Kristen Jones Connell
Vice president, communications, advertising sales & marketing, New York City
"My dad approaches cooking as an artist who relishes a creative challenge and as an athlete who has a game to win. He hustles around the hardwood floor like the basketball player he was, elbowing anyone who dares to get into his work space. The result is delicious food, infused with his big personality. My dad is my reigning Iron Chef."
Billy Jones
Director of marketing for an employee-benefits consulting firm, Westbury, New York
"My wife, Susan, buys fresh ingredients from local merchants, then turns me loose like a kid with new finger paints. Once I see the colors and textures, I develop a sense of the balance of flavors and final presentation. King Creole Tuna Steak was inspired by several influences. Union Square Café’s tuna steak got me hooked on fresh tuna, and I first experienced the multilayered flavors of Creole cooking when I was stationed in the air force near New Orleans."
King Creole Tuna Steaks
Billy Jones says that his secret ingredient is "Zulu Fire sauce, a gift from my South African friend John," but we’ve swapped in other spices (in case you don’t happen to have Zulu Fire sauce around).
Lauren Reichbach Epstein
Deputy photo editor, New York City
"For as long as I can remember, my family has placed a strong emphasis on our next meal: What new restaurant would we go to? What kitchen experiment would we try? Usually on Fridays, my dad would give my mom a night off from cooking. I’d watch him press the garlic, grate the Parmesan, break the linguine in half. When he finished, I’d be the waitress and serve the meal. My dad has given me the gift of loving food—eating it and making it."
Marvin Reichbach
Dentist, New York City
"One day when Lauren was about 6 or 7, I spontaneously created Linguine Marvini from ingredients we had on hand in the kitchen. Lauren helped me stir and mix, and the preparation became a great bonding activity between father and daughter."
Linguine Marvini
"Cooking for me has always meant a dash of this, a pinch of that," says Marvin Reichbach. Feel free to take the same laissez-faire approach with this dish.
Frances Boswell
Former food director, New York City
"My dad’s baked beans are not just a meal—they’re an event. The recipe calls for soaking them overnight and tending them for several hours while they simmer. But long before you do that, you must procure the right vessel. This involves scouring flea markets (bringing cold steak-and-butter sandwiches on squishy white bread for sustenance) for a bean pot with a snug lid. For me a plateful of baked beans marks the end of a weekend at home."
John Boswell
Lawyer, Hanover, New Hampshire
"Precise amounts may be ignored. I have never mixed the ingredients the same way twice. After you have made these baked beans two or three times, you may discard my recipe and improvise with great success."
Baked Beans
"Baked beans and Boston brown bread are the classic combination, but they’re best served with a big slice of apple pie," recommends John Boswell.
Elizabeth Mayhew
Former style director, New York City
"I have permanent images of my father—whether it was in winter, spring, summer, or fall; rain, sleet, sun, or snow; 12 noon or 11 p.m.—holding court over a grill. My mother, who can turn out the best food ever (never following a recipe), could not hold a match—or a coal—to my father‘s skill at the grill. Maybe it‘s his DNA (his grandfather was a butcher), or maybe it‘s just his casual, offhand ease that makes him the king of the open pit. Whatever the source, he has passed on to me the knowledge that some of the best food comes easily and almost effortlessly right off the grill."
Robert Schecter
Retired liquor-industry executive, Tampa, Florida
"When I was growing up, my mother made me clean the oven every time it was used (which was nightly), so I grew up loathing the kitchen. The grill was my ticket to freedom. Over the years, I have experimented with different coals, wood chips, gas, and cooking techniques. I particularly like cooking on the grill with steam. I also now spray the grill with a cooking spray, in case my mother‘s ghost should appear to tell me to clean it."
Slow-Roasted Roast Beef
Says Robert Schecter, "Cooking on the grill with steam is so easy and it gives the food a delicious, smoky flavor."
Arti Finn
Former senior manager of brand development, New York City
"I learned to cook from my dad, who did all the cooking and grocery shopping when we were growing up. Everyone wanted to come to our house for dinner, because his food was legendary. I love his recipes because they‘re always easy, delicious, and healthy. And now everyone wants to come to my house for dinner."
Chester Finn
Foundation president and education reformer, Chevy Chase, Maryland
"Tasty, speedy comfort food, often with a bit of heat—that‘s what our family likes best. This Chicken Stroganoff comes from an informal collection of favorites I thought Arti and her brother might use when they exited the nest."
Chicken Stroganoff
Chester Finn calls this spiced low-calorie dish a "relaxed recipe that can be varied in a hundred ways."
Kate Merker
Senior food editor, New York City
"When it came to dinners at our house, my mother was in charge of the middle of the meal—the main course and the vegetables. My father’s parts were like bookends—he made the food at either end, the soups and desserts. My parents also have completely different cooking philosophies: Mom believes that you should follow the recipe exactly, at least the first time. Dad is a risk taker who never met a recipe he couldn’t improve. This made for an interesting daily dynamic in the kitchen. What they did agree on was how it all should look. My mother is a graphic designer and my father an architect, so shape, color, and presentation are at the core of their being. For them, if it looks good enough to eat, it probably is."
Joel Merker
Architect, New York City
"Men weren’t allowed in the kitchen when I was growing up. I learned to cook from sneaking a peek in there and from tasting. But now the kitchen is a space I share with my daughter. Over our peeling and chopping, we’d create old family favorites and new delicacies, laughing along the way. I would try to teach her all the things that I remember my mother and grandmothers serving at their tables, so she’d be able to serve them at hers."
Apple Kuchen
"One of my grandmothers was Viennese, and pastry there is legendary," says Joel Merker. "My grandmother would be proud to serve this kuchen at her table and glad to know her great-granddaughter is carrying on the family tradition."
