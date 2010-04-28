6 Special Father’s Day Recipes

Vice president, communications, advertising sales & marketing, New York City



"My dad approaches cooking as an artist who relishes a creative challenge and as an athlete who has a game to win. He hustles around the hardwood floor like the basketball player he was, elbowing anyone who dares to get into his work space. The result is delicious food, infused with his big personality. My dad is my reigning Iron Chef."



Billy Jones

Director of marketing for an employee-benefits consulting firm, Westbury, New York



"My wife, Susan, buys fresh ingredients from local merchants, then turns me loose like a kid with new finger paints. Once I see the colors and textures, I develop a sense of the balance of flavors and final presentation. King Creole Tuna Steak was inspired by several influences. Union Square Café’s tuna steak got me hooked on fresh tuna, and I first experienced the multilayered flavors of Creole cooking when I was stationed in the air force near New Orleans."



