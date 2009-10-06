A Simple, Splendid Thanksgiving Potluck
Orange-Rosemary Roasted Turkey
Orange-Rosemary Gravy
Stuffing With Sausage and Raisins
For a Potluck
Before you leave: Bake the stuffing, covered, for 30 minutes. Leave at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Bake at 375° F from room temperature, uncovered, for 15 to 30 minutes.
Apple-Cranberry Sauce
For a Potluck
Before you leave: Prepare the sauce and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
When you arrive: Serve chilled or at room temperature.
Honey Corn Bread Muffins
For a Potluck
Before you leave: Bake the muffins. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Warm the muffins in foil or serve at room temperature.
Garlicky Mashed Potatoes With Thyme
For a Potluck
Before you leave: Prepare the mashed potatoes. Leave at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Reheat from room temperature in a large saucepan, adding milk as necessary to adjust the consistency.
Broccoli and Gruyere Gratin Recipe
For a Potluck
Before you leave:
Prepare the gratin but do not bake. Leave at room tem-perature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Bake at 375° F from room temperature, 40 to 55 minutes.
Escarole Salad With Walnuts and Parmesan Recipe
For a Potluck
Before you leave:
Prepare the walnuts, escarole, onions, and Parmesan and the vinaigrette and refrigerate, separately, for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Dress and toss the salad before serving.
Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette
For a Potluck
Before you leave:
Roast the squash and shallots and make the vinaigrette. Leave separate at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Reheat the squash and shallots from room temperature in the oven. Drizzle with the vinaigrette just before serving.
Bourbon and Orange Pecan Pie Recipe
