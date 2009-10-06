A Simple, Splendid Thanksgiving Potluck

By Kate Merker
Updated November 15, 2017
Like the first Thanksgiving, make dinner potluck, with these 10 easy recipes and tips.
Orange-Rosemary Roasted Turkey

Orange-Rosemary Gravy

Stuffing With Sausage and Raisins

For a Potluck

Before you leave: Bake the stuffing, covered, for 30 minutes. Leave at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Bake at 375° F from room temperature, uncovered, for 15 to 30 minutes.

Apple-Cranberry Sauce

For a Potluck

Before you leave: Prepare the sauce and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
When you arrive: Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Honey Corn Bread Muffins

For a Potluck

Before you leave: Bake the muffins. Store at room temperature for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Warm the muffins in foil or serve at room temperature.

Garlicky Mashed Potatoes With Thyme

For a Potluck

Before you leave: Prepare the mashed potatoes. Leave at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Reheat from room temperature in a large saucepan, adding milk as necessary to adjust the consistency.

Broccoli and Gruyere Gratin Recipe

For a Potluck

Before you leave:

Prepare the gratin but do not bake. Leave at room tem-perature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Bake at 375° F from room temperature, 40 to 55 minutes.

Escarole Salad With Walnuts and Parmesan Recipe

For a Potluck

Before you leave:

Prepare the walnuts, escarole, onions, and Parmesan and the vinaigrette and refrigerate, separately, for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Dress and toss the salad before serving.

Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette

For a Potluck

Before you leave:

Roast the squash and shallots and make the vinaigrette. Leave separate at room temperature for up to 2 hours or refrigerate for up to 1 day.
When you arrive: Reheat the squash and shallots from room temperature in the oven. Drizzle with the vinaigrette just before serving.

Bourbon and Orange Pecan Pie Recipe

By Kate Merker