10 Recipe Ideas for Stuffing
Grant Cornett
Some argue it’s the best part of Thanksgiving, so we’ve dressed up one simple stuffing recipe in a bounty of ways.
Fennel and Apricot Stuffing

Andouille and Bell Pepper Stuffing

Caramelized Onion and Herb Stuffing

Apple, Cranberry, and Pecan Stuffing

Cheddar and Jalapeño Stuffing

Sausage and Sage Stuffing

Oyster and Bacon Stuffing

Fig and Pine Nut Stuffing

Sweet Potato and Pepita Stuffing

Mushroom and Rosemary Stuffing
