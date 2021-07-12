How Long to Thaw a Turkey, in One Easy Chart

Whether your turkey is still frozen on Thanksgiving morning or you're prepping things a week out, here's how long it takes for a turkey to thaw—and how to do it safely.

There's no star of the Thanksgiving show like the turkey, and there are perks to buying a frozen bird. According to the USDA, turkeys can actually be kept in the freezer indefinitely. (They advise cooking it within 1 year for the best quality.) The only catch with going frozen? It'll need enough time to thaw before cooking to ensure your dinner is safe and on time.

If it's early in the week and there's no rush, you should thaw your turkey in the refrigerator. In general, it takes a frozen turkey one day for every 4 pounds to thaw in a refrigerator set to 40 degrees F or below. That means if your bird weighs 20 pounds, you should allow five days for it to thaw in the fridge. And if you need to defrost a fully frozen turkey fast? It's best to place your turkey in cool water and allow about 30 minutes per pound for it to thaw, changing the water ever 30 minutes.

Not big on math? Not a problem. Use our simple chart for how long to thaw a turkey, plus more tips for how to thaw a turkey quickly if you're in a pinch.

How Long Does It Take to Thaw a Turkey?

The days your bird will need to thaw will depend on its size. When thawing your turkey, keep it in the original packaging. Place it on a rimmed container to catch any juices if you're thawing in the fridge, and breast-side down if you're thawing in water, then follow these estimated thawing times.

How Long to Thaw a Turkey Chart Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

How Long to Thaw a Turkey in the Refrigerator

Turkey Size Time to Thaw in Refrigerator (set to 40 degrees F or below) 4 to 12 lbs. 1 to 3 days 12 to 16 lbs. 3 to 4 days 16 to 20 lbs. 4 to 5 days 20 to 24 lbs. 5 to 6 days

How Long to Thaw a Turkey in Cold Water

Turkey Size Time to Thaw in Cold Water (change water every 30 minutes) 4 to 12 lbs. 2 to 6 hours 12 to 16 lbs. 6 to 8 hours 16 to 20 lbs. 8 to 10 hours 20 to 24 lbs. 10 to 12 hours

How to Quickly Thaw a Turkey

Water is a better conductor of heat than air so placing your frozen turkey in cool water to thaw works faster than keeping it in the fridge. If you discover your turkey is still frozen on Thanksgiving Day, follow these easy steps to thaw it out quickly and safely:

Fill a cooler or the kitchen sink with cool water. Plunge the bird in, in the original wrapper, breast-side down. If the turkey has been defrosting in the fridge for several days already, 30 minutes should be all you need. If you need to defrost a fully frozen turkey, allow 30 minutes per pound, changing the water ever 30 minutes.

Can You Thaw a Turkey at Room Temperature?