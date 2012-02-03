9 Hot Drinks for Winter

By Real Simple
Updated November 29, 2017
Melanie Acevedo
Cozy up with these delicious cold-weather beverages.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Easy Chai Tea

Ellie Miller

This café favorite is easier to make than you think; simply bring crushed spices, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and milk to a boil, add tea bags, and let steep for 10 minutes.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Warm Mulled Cider

Francesco Lagnese

Simmer apple cider with mulling spices, orange zest, and ginger to make a drink that smells as good as it tastes.

Get the recipe.

3 of 9

Mexican Spiced Hot Cocoa

Grant Cornett

Add a touch of ground chipotle and cinnamon to turn up the heat in this winter favorite.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Easy Blender Eggnog

Tom Schierlitz

To save time (without sacrificing taste), use your blender to prepare this holiday classic.

Get the recipe.

5 of 9

Mulled Wine With Cranberries

Tom Schierlitz

Jazz up this old standby with cranberry juice and fresh cranberries.

Get the recipe.

6 of 9

Malted Hot Cocoa With Toasted Marshmallows

Grant Cornett

Change up your favorite hot chocolate by adding malted milk powder and broiled marshmallows.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Minty Hot Cocoa Float

Grant Cornett

A scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream transforms traditional hot cocoa into a dessert-like winter treat.

Get the recipe.

8 of 9

Warm Hazelnut Toddy

Francesco Lagnese

To create this easy version of a hot toddy, mix Frangelico with hot water and top with a dollop of whipped cream.

Get the recipe.

9 of 9

Magic Cocoa

Melanie Acevedo

This recipe calls for just two ingredients; add cocoa candy melts or semisweet chocolate chips to hot milk and stir.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple