9 Hot Drinks for Winter
Easy Chai Tea
This café favorite is easier to make than you think; simply bring crushed spices, cinnamon sticks, ginger, and milk to a boil, add tea bags, and let steep for 10 minutes.
Warm Mulled Cider
Simmer apple cider with mulling spices, orange zest, and ginger to make a drink that smells as good as it tastes.
Mexican Spiced Hot Cocoa
Add a touch of ground chipotle and cinnamon to turn up the heat in this winter favorite.
Easy Blender Eggnog
To save time (without sacrificing taste), use your blender to prepare this holiday classic.
Mulled Wine With Cranberries
Jazz up this old standby with cranberry juice and fresh cranberries.
Malted Hot Cocoa With Toasted Marshmallows
Change up your favorite hot chocolate by adding malted milk powder and broiled marshmallows.
Minty Hot Cocoa Float
A scoop of mint chocolate chip ice cream transforms traditional hot cocoa into a dessert-like winter treat.
Warm Hazelnut Toddy
To create this easy version of a hot toddy, mix Frangelico with hot water and top with a dollop of whipped cream.
Magic Cocoa
This recipe calls for just two ingredients; add cocoa candy melts or semisweet chocolate chips to hot milk and stir.
