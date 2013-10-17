10 Easy Holiday Side Dishes
Spicy Roasted Broccoli and Scallions
Toss the roasted broccoli florets with finely chopped anchovies if you like—they’ll add a tantalizingly briny bite.
Crispy Roasted Mushrooms
Roasting the mushrooms brings out their deep, earthy flavors, making this a simple yet standout side dish.
Gingery Glazed Carrots
Perk up classic glazed carrots with grated fresh ginger and a hit of sherry vinegar before serving.
Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Lime and Cilantro
Jazz up the roasted potatoes with lime zest and cilantro for a zingy twist.
Braised Endive
Cook the endive—a crisp leafy vegetable—with butter and chicken broth to mellow its normally bitter taste.
Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes
Top the creamy mashed potatoes with brown butter to make them extra rich and delicious.
Cauliflower Gratin
Instead of baking this dish in the oven, you’ll cook it entirely on the stovetop for quicker results.
Beet and Ricotta Salata Salad
If you can’t find ricotta salata—a deliciously salty, crumbly cheese—use Feta or goat cheese instead.
Greens and Bean Salad With Grapes
Lighten up this bean salad with halved grapes for juicy sweetness.
Sautéed Chard With Pesto
Thin out the pesto with a little olive oil and drizzle over the wilted greens for an instant sauce.
