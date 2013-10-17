10 Easy Holiday Side Dishes

By Lindsay Hunt and Charlyne Mattox
Updated November 08, 2017
No matter what meat (or fish or fowl) headlines your holiday meal, any one of these savory sides will play a brilliant supporting role. 
Spicy Roasted Broccoli and Scallions

Toss the roasted broccoli florets with finely chopped anchovies if you like—they’ll add a tantalizingly briny bite.

Crispy Roasted Mushrooms

Roasting the mushrooms brings out their deep, earthy flavors, making this a simple yet standout side dish.

Gingery Glazed Carrots

Perk up classic glazed carrots with grated fresh ginger and a hit of sherry vinegar before serving.

Crispy Roasted Sweet Potatoes With Lime and Cilantro

Jazz up the roasted potatoes with lime zest and cilantro for a zingy twist.

Braised Endive

Cook the endive—a crisp leafy vegetable—with butter and chicken broth to mellow its normally bitter taste.

Brown Butter Mashed Potatoes

Top the creamy mashed potatoes with brown butter to make them extra rich and delicious.

Cauliflower Gratin

Instead of baking this dish in the oven, you’ll cook it entirely on the stovetop for quicker results.

Beet and Ricotta Salata Salad

If you can’t find ricotta salata—a deliciously salty, crumbly cheese—use Feta or goat cheese instead.

Greens and Bean Salad With Grapes

Lighten up this bean salad with halved grapes for juicy sweetness.

Sautéed Chard With Pesto

Thin out the pesto with a little olive oil and drizzle over the wilted greens for an instant sauce.

