10 Tasty Holiday Cocktails

Updated November 06, 2017
Playing bartender has never been easier. You can whip up a batch of these spirited drinks in two shakes.
Pomegranate Martinis

This pretty red-hued cocktail, fortified with Cointreau and sweetened with simple syrup, is perfect for the holidays.

Get the recipe: Pomegranate Martinis

Mulled Wine With Cranberries

Cranberry juice cocktail and fresh cranberries give this favorite winter warmer a tart kick.

Get the recipe: Mulled Wine With Cranberries

Apple Brandy Cordials

Garnish each glass with apple slices to add an extra hint of fruitiness.

Get the recipe: Apple Brandy Cordials

Easy Blender Eggnog

Use your blender to easily whip up this warm nutmeg-spiced drink.

Get the recipe: Easy Blender Eggnog

Rum and Grapefruit Spritzers

Use either ginger ale or ginger beer to give this spritzer its fizz; choose ginger beer if you would like a stronger ginger flavor.

Get the recipe: Rum and Grapefruit Spritzers

Rosemary, Grape and Gin Cocktails

Rosemary-infused simple syrup lends a delicate herbal note that doesn’t overpower the other ingredients.

Get the recipe: Rosemary, Grape and Gin Cocktails

Lemony Gin Punch

Honey helps balance out the acidic lemon juice in this light, refreshing drink.

Get the recipe: Lemony Gin Punch

Orange-Mango Fizzes

Sparkling wine provides the fizz in these elegant cocktails—try a Cava from Spain or a Prosecco from Italy for two inexpensive options.

Get the recipe: Orange-Mango Fizzes

Chili-Spiced Bloody Marys

Stir in habanero hot sauce and garnish with pickled jalapeños to give this classic drink an added dose of heat.

Get the recipe: Chili-Spiced Bloody Marys

Chartreuse and Lime Cocktails

Green Chartreuse is a spicy-sweet herb-infused liqueur made by monks in the French Alps. Because it has an assertive flavor, just a little goes a long way.

Get the recipe: Chartreuse and Lime Cocktails

