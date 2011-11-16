10 Tasty Holiday Cocktails
Pomegranate Martinis
This pretty red-hued cocktail, fortified with Cointreau and sweetened with simple syrup, is perfect for the holidays.
Mulled Wine With Cranberries
Cranberry juice cocktail and fresh cranberries give this favorite winter warmer a tart kick.
Apple Brandy Cordials
Garnish each glass with apple slices to add an extra hint of fruitiness.
Easy Blender Eggnog
Use your blender to easily whip up this warm nutmeg-spiced drink.
Rum and Grapefruit Spritzers
Use either ginger ale or ginger beer to give this spritzer its fizz; choose ginger beer if you would like a stronger ginger flavor.
Rosemary, Grape and Gin Cocktails
Rosemary-infused simple syrup lends a delicate herbal note that doesn’t overpower the other ingredients.
Lemony Gin Punch
Honey helps balance out the acidic lemon juice in this light, refreshing drink.
Orange-Mango Fizzes
Sparkling wine provides the fizz in these elegant cocktails—try a Cava from Spain or a Prosecco from Italy for two inexpensive options.
Chili-Spiced Bloody Marys
Stir in habanero hot sauce and garnish with pickled jalapeños to give this classic drink an added dose of heat.
Chartreuse and Lime Cocktails
Green Chartreuse is a spicy-sweet herb-infused liqueur made by monks in the French Alps. Because it has an assertive flavor, just a little goes a long way.
