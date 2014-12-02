6 Hanukkah Recipes for Your Most Delicious Holiday Meal Yet
Matzo Ball Soup
This rich and hearty soup gets a boost of flavor from chicken thighs that are simmered in the broth and then shredded from the bone. To ensure the matzo balls are cooked correctly, remove a ball from the broth and slice it in half. The color should be light throughout—if the center is darker, continue to cook 5 to 10 minutes more.
Get the recipe: Matzo Ball Soup
Sweet Potato Latkes
For the crispiest latkes, remove as much of the liquid as possible from the grated potato mixture and fry in hot, but not smoking, oil. To keep them warm while making the rest of the meal, hold finished latkes on a foil-lined sheet tray in a 350-degree oven.
Get the recipe: Sweet Potato Latkes
Classic Hanukkah Brisket
Brisket, a cut of beef that graces many traditional holiday tables, requires a few hours to cook, but the payoff is big. When cooked low and slow, the brisket should stay moist, flavorful, and fork-tender. Slice only what you plan to eat—the rest will retain its moisture when preserved whole, in its cooking liquid, for up to four days in the refrigerator. Rewarm in the liquid and slice before serving.
Get the recipe: Classic Hanukkah Brisket
Sufganiyot (Fried Hanukkah Doughnuts)
These no-rise doughnuts are a perfectly indulgent treat for your holiday dinner. For best results, make the dough up to two hours ahead, but wait to fry until the last minute so they’ll be piping hot. Serve with a sweet raspberry jam, caramel sauce, or hot fudge.
Get the recipe: Sufganiyot (Fried Hanukkah Doughnuts)
Gelt Cookies
The kids will jump at the chance to help turn their loot of gelt into festive cookies for your dessert table. Simply roll sugar cookie dough in colored sanding sugar, press an unwrapped chocolate coin into each one, and bake. For a festive holiday favor, drop a couple of cookies into goody bags and tie with pretty baker’s twine.
Get the recipe: Gelt Cookies
Honey Cake
Leave yourself time to focus on dinner and socialize with guests by prepping dessert ahead of time. This delicious and moist honey cake can be made up to two days in advance. To keep the cake fresh, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store at room temperature until ready to serve.
Get the recipe: Honey Cake