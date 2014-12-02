Brisket, a cut of beef that graces many traditional holiday tables, requires a few hours to cook, but the payoff is big. When cooked low and slow, the brisket should stay moist, flavorful, and fork-tender. Slice only what you plan to eat—the rest will retain its moisture when preserved whole, in its cooking liquid, for up to four days in the refrigerator. Rewarm in the liquid and slice before serving.



Get the recipe: Classic Hanukkah Brisket