6 Hanukkah Recipes for Your Most Delicious Holiday Meal Yet

By Real Simple
Updated November 02, 2016
Emily Kinni
From start to finish, fill your holiday table with a host of traditional recipes that will leave your guests full and happy.  
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Matzo Ball Soup

Emily Kinni

This rich and hearty soup gets a boost of flavor from chicken thighs that are simmered in the broth and then shredded from the bone. To ensure the matzo balls are cooked correctly, remove a ball from the broth and slice it in half. The color should be light throughout—if the center is darker, continue to cook 5 to 10 minutes more.

Get the recipe: Matzo Ball Soup

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Sweet Potato Latkes

Emily Kinni

For the crispiest latkes, remove as much of the liquid as possible from the grated potato mixture and fry in hot, but not smoking, oil. To keep them warm while making the rest of the meal, hold finished latkes on a foil-lined sheet tray in a 350-degree oven.

Get the recipe: Sweet Potato Latkes

3 of 6

Classic Hanukkah Brisket

Emily Kinni

Brisket, a cut of beef that graces many traditional holiday tables, requires a few hours to cook, but the payoff is big. When cooked low and slow, the brisket should stay moist, flavorful, and fork-tender. Slice only what you plan to eat—the rest will retain its moisture when preserved whole, in its cooking liquid, for up to four days in the refrigerator. Rewarm in the liquid and slice before serving.

Get the recipe: Classic Hanukkah Brisket

Advertisement

4 of 6

Sufganiyot (Fried Hanukkah Doughnuts) 

Emily Kinni

These no-rise doughnuts are a perfectly indulgent treat for your holiday dinner. For best results, make the dough up to two hours ahead, but wait to fry until the last minute so they’ll be piping hot. Serve with a sweet raspberry jam, caramel sauce, or hot fudge.

Get the recipe: Sufganiyot (Fried Hanukkah Doughnuts)

5 of 6

Gelt Cookies

Emily Kinni

The kids will jump at the chance to help turn their loot of gelt into festive cookies for your dessert table. Simply roll sugar cookie dough in colored sanding sugar, press an unwrapped chocolate coin into each one, and bake. For a festive holiday favor, drop a couple of cookies into goody bags and tie with pretty baker’s twine.

Get the recipe: Gelt Cookies

6 of 6

Honey Cake

Emily Kinni

Leave yourself time to focus on dinner and socialize with guests by prepping dessert ahead of time. This delicious and moist honey cake can be made up to two days in advance. To keep the cake fresh, wrap tightly in plastic wrap and store at room temperature until ready to serve.

Get the recipe: Honey Cake

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple