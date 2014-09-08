42 Delicious Halloween Desserts and Treats That Will Have Everyone Howling for More
Halloween may have an unbreakable relationship with candy, but there are plenty of other sweets you can indulge in during the days and weeks leading up to October 31—namely, Halloween desserts. Sure, you can try leftover Halloween candy recipes to use up extra candy, but there are plenty of opportunities to get baking and enjoy homemade treats—think cookies, brownies, cakes, cupcakes, and more—all October long.
There’s nothing a good Halloween dessert can’t do. A tasty Halloween treat pairs perfectly with a round of Halloween cocktails; the right plate of brownies is a great snack for a marathon of the best Halloween movies on Netflix. And if you’re looking for things to do on Halloween, few activities will engage the whole family like decorating Halloween cookies.
While you’re memorizing Halloween quotes and figuring out easy Halloween costumes this season, don’t forget to set aside time to bake some treats, too: You’ll be happy to have delicious, indulgent snacks all month long, and with a little Instagram magic, you’ll have gorgeous pictures of your Halloween desserts to share, too.
Jack-O’-Lantern Rice Kreepies
Make the tastiest (and spookiest) Halloween rice krispie treats ever with this simple recipe: We add small candies, candy corns, chocolate chips, and mini peanut butter cups to make these treats both tastier and more decorative. You can create any creature you like with these add-ons and others and a little creative treat-sculpting.
Jack-O’-Lantern, Tombstone, Spiderweb and Ghost Cookies
When cut into versatile rectangles, sugar cookies are easy to decorate in a variety of clever ways. To mark the occasion, whip up a batch of cookies along with a shiny confectioner’s sugar glaze. Then, follow the step-by-step instructions to create impressive Jack-O’-Lantern, tombstone, spider web, and ghost designs for the perfect Halloween cookies.
Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches
A velvety cream cheese frosting is sandwiched between two soft and chewy pumpkin cookies in this version of the classic chocolate and vanilla whoopie pie. Plan ahead and make the cookies up to three days in advance. Then, whip the filling and assemble sandwiches no more than two hours before serving.
Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Cake
Mango sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and crushed chocolate wafer cookies come together to create a striped ice cream cake with three layers of distinctly seasonal colors. To save time, you can cover and freeze the cake up to three days in advance. When this Halloween cake is ready to serve, dip a thin knife into hot water to easily cut it into servable slices.
Bride of Frankenstein’s Monster Cupcakes
These decadent chocolate cupcakes are topped with fluffy green marshmallow frosting and two distinct faces—Frankenstein’s monster and his bride—that are almost too cute to eat. Enlist the kids to help craft the faces, which are made from artfully arranged shoestring licorice, pretzel sticks, black sanding sugar, black sprinkles, and yellow candy dots.
Sugar Stencils Brownies
Start with your favorite brownie recipe for this Halloween dessert. Lay a stencil on the surface of the brownie. (If you’re crafty, you can make your own stencils using thin cardboard and an X-Acto knife.) Add 2 tablespoons of confectioners sugar to a small mesh sifter. Holding the sifter about three inches above the brownie, gently and evenly sift out the sugar so that it covers the brownie and the stencil. Carefully remove the stencil.
M&M Popcorn Balls
We gave classic popcorn balls a burst of color by adding M&Ms to the equation. The entire recipe only requires five pantry ingredients: butter, marshmallows, salt, popcorn, and M&Ms. That makes it great for a last-minute Halloween treat for school, since you can whip it up the night before and still have a festive dessert all the kids are sure to love. The technique is similar to making Rice Krispies treats, except instead of cereal, you’ll be tossing popcorn into the buttery marshmallow mixture. Buttering your hands will keep the marshmallows from sticking, so don’t skip this step, even if you’re skeptical.
Simple Spiderweb Cake
Start with any flavor of cake as your base and top with vanilla frosting to create a canvas for this Halloween cake. Then, make black frosting by combining black food coloring and vanilla frosting in a piping bag. With a steady hand, follow the step-by-step directions to draw a large spider web. Finish your spooky design with three spiders.
Pumpkin Oranges With Granita
To make this party-worthy dessert, combine fresh orange juice and sugar in a baking dish and freeze until solid, approximately 2 to 3 hours. Scrape the frozen juice with a fork to create small flakes, and place in the shell of a navel orange that has been carefully carved to look like a jack-o’-lantern.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Swirl Cupcakes With Chocolate Buttercream
These pumpkin cupcakes are tender and moist, finished with a rich and creamy chocolate frosting. The marbling of the batters is so pretty, though, that we suggest leaving some bare to show off the swirl. A heaping tablespoon of pumpkin pie spice in the batter will make your kitchen smell incredible as they bake and gives them that quintessential pumpkin spice taste. But if you don’t have any pumpkin pie spice on hand, you can make it yourself: combine cinnamon, ground ginger, ground nutmeg, ground allspice, and ground cloves, then add to the batter and proceed as usual.
White Chocolate Ganache Eyeballs
These spooky edible eyeballs are ideal for kids who are more into the trick than the treat. Though they look like they’ve been decorated by a professional, they’re actually quite easy to make at home. All you need is white chocolate, heavy cream, salt, chocolate chips, and red food coloring. Our favorite part about them is the chocolate chip trick: the pupil of the eye is simply an upside down chocolate chip that’s been pressed, pointed-side down, into the top of each ball of ganache. To create creepy looking red veins, dip the tip of a toothpick in food coloring and draw them on.
Pumpkin Cookies With Chocolate
These tasty drop cookies feature a fairly unconventional (but delicious) pairing—chocolate and pumpkin. Before baking, sprinkle with coarse turbinado sugar to give the cookies added crunch and a hint of sweetness.
Candy Corn Popsicle
This tiered popsicle, which features layers of coconut, pineapple, and mango juices, looks just like its super-sweet inspiration—candy corn. If you can’t find mango juice, you can substitute blood orange juice instead and leave out the red food coloring. Keep frozen for up to three days.
Apple Cider Donuts
Apple cider donuts covered in cinnamon-sugar are the quintessential fall treat, and they’re even better when made from scratch. Using a deep fry or candy thermometer takes all the stress out of frying: You’ll know exactly when to add the donuts to the oil. If you don’t want to give away all these Halloween treats to school, save the donuts for yourself and send the kids with the donut holes. If you don’t have a donut cutter, use a drinking glass to cut out the donuts and a bottle cap to cut out the hole. No one will ever know!
Spooky Spiders Brownies
Use a round cookie cutter to slice a brownie into a circle. Break small pretzel twists into six to eight curved pieces and gently press them into the edges of the brownie to form legs. (Be gentle: If you press too hard, the brownie will crumble.) To make eyes, pipe two small dots of white frosting near the top of the circle and top with red hot candies.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
This cake’s graham cracker crust provides a crunchy contrast to the velvety cream cheese filling, which is spiked with pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice for a double dose of autumnal flavor. In a pinch, you can prepare the pie and refrigerate, loosely covered with plastic wrap, up to two days in advance.
Peanut Butter-Cup Cookies
Use your stash of Halloween candy—specifically those coveted peanut butter cups—to craft these decadent and chewy chocolate peanut butter cookies. If you’re hoping to get a head start, a batch can be baked and stored at room temperature in an airtight container up to three days in advance.
Salted Caramel and Pumpkin Seed Parfait
Layer a rich dulce de leche with homemade whipped cream, crumbled graham crackers, roasted pumpkin seeds, and a sprinkling of coarse sea salt for a decadent dessert that can be assembled in mere minutes. If serving at a dinner party, showcase the ingredients in pretty glass jars to really wow.
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Marshmallow Treats
For a fun upgrade to this old-time classic, prepare marshmallow treats the traditional way and add a hefty spoonful of peanut butter. Then spread the surface with a mixture of melted semisweet chocolate and more creamy peanut butter, before sprinkling the decadent treat with chopped miniature peanut butter cups. They only take 15 minutes to whip up, so you might as well make more than one batch. We guarantee they’re going to be the most popular treat at any Halloween party. If you want to switch it up, try topping the bars with mini Twix, Snickers, or other chocolate candies.
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting
Amp up boxed cake mix with pumpkin pie spice and pumpkin puree for an easy shortcut Halloween dessert that’s tastier than most store-bought pumpkin spiced treats. The results are moist and sweet but not cloyingly so. In other words, if there are any leftovers, you can get away with enjoying them for breakfast the next morning. Making them ahead of time? Garnish them with candy corn right before serving, because the longer they sit the more likely they are to bleed a tiny bit of orange and yellow into the white icing.
Candy Corn Mosaic Brownies
Slice cooled brownies (we recommend using your favorite recipe) into wedges. (If you plan to make multiples in this style, it’s easiest to bake the whole batch of brownies in a round cake pan.) Frost a brownie with a thin layer of chocolate frosting. Starting at the widest end of the wedge, lay a tightly packed row of brown Reese’s Pieces atop the frosting. Then, using orange Reese’s Pieces, continue making rows across the wedge, working from the widest part of the wedge to the narrowest, until you have covered two-thirds of the brownie. Overlap each candy just slightly with the one before so that the entire surface is covered. Finish covering the brownie with two small rows of yellow Reese’s Pieces.
Molasses-Ginger Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
Celebrate the season with a no-fuss frozen Halloween dessert. If you’re in a rush, you can save on prep time by purchasing a rich chocolate ice cream and sugar-coated ginger or molasses cookies. Then, craft the slightly spicy treat by sandwiching a serving of ice cream between two cookies. If you’re excited about making a from-scratch cookie, we've got a great recipe for that, too. The turbinado sugar is what gives the cookies their signature crunchy sugar coating. To achieve the look, roll the dough balls in the sugar before baking. Then, pull the cookies before they look done. They'll firm up as they cool.
Cookie Tombstones Brownies
Ice a brownie with a thin layer of chocolate frosting or Nutella. Break a Milano cookie in half and, using frosting or a food safe pen, decorate it with the letters RIP. Stand the cookie tombstone up on on the brownie, pressing down gently to adhere it to the frosting. Break a chocolate cookie, such as an Oreo, into small crumbs and scatter them around the tombstone to create the appearance of dirt.
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Maple Buttercream Frosting
Top moist pumpkin-spice cupcakes with a smooth and creamy frosting spiked with maple syrup for an extra boost of seasonal flavor. If you prefer an even bolder taste, use Grade B maple syrup, which has a stronger and more intense flavor than Grade A. The cupcakes themselves get their quintessential pumpkin spice flavor from a homemade blend of cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. A full can of pumpkin puree is also added to the mix, which keeps the cupcakes moist and bursting with pumpkin flavor. Because you can make the frosting while the cupcakes are in the oven, the entire project takes less than one hour.
Yummy Mummies Brownies
Take your go-to brownie recipe (we have a great one) and get a little creative with your decorations for this Halloween dessert. Fill a pastry bag fitted with a flat tip with white frosting. Pipe the frosting across the surface of a brownie in lines, forming overlapping “bandages.” Leave a bit of space between two of the lines and add candy googly eyes.
Meow-lomars
Upgrade standard Mallomars with a little royal icing and dark chocolate morsels to make these adorable Halloween treats. You’ll also need a piping bag and a steady hand, but the results are stupendous. Share them with other trick-or-treaters or bring them to school as a Halloween dessert to share and show off.
Spider Cookies With Chocolate Chips
Chocolate creepy crawlers give everyone’s favorite cookie an eerie upgrade. To recreate the look, dip a toothpick in melted chocolate and draw legs around an exposed chip—or two. To make the spiders even spookier, press red Nonpareils into the chocolate chip (you may need to use tweezers) when the cookies first come out of the oven.
Fraidycat Cupcake
Conjure up this clever Halloween kitty with chocolate sprinkles, York Peppermint Patties, M&Ms, and shoestring licorice. One of the best parts about this recipe is that you can put the little ones to work: ask them to sort a bag of M&Ms into reds and yellows. Use a sharp chef’s knife or a pair of scissors to neatly trim the Peppermint Patties into wedges and the licorice into even pieces. While this is a pretty simple design (and you can even let the kids help decorate some), you’ll want to try to keep most of the designs as neat and precise as possible for polished Halloween cupcake results.