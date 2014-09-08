42 Delicious Halloween Desserts and Treats That Will Have Everyone Howling for More

Halloween may have an unbreakable relationship with candy, but there are plenty of other sweets you can indulge in during the days and weeks leading up to October 31—namely, Halloween desserts. Sure, you can try leftover Halloween candy recipes to use up extra candy, but there are plenty of opportunities to get baking and enjoy homemade treats—think cookies, brownies, cakes, cupcakes, and more—all October long.

There’s nothing a good Halloween dessert can’t do. A tasty Halloween treat pairs perfectly with a round of Halloween cocktails; the right plate of brownies is a great snack for a marathon of the best Halloween movies on Netflix. And if you’re looking for things to do on Halloween, few activities will engage the whole family like decorating Halloween cookies.

While you’re memorizing Halloween quotes and figuring out easy Halloween costumes this season, don’t forget to set aside time to bake some treats, too: You’ll be happy to have delicious, indulgent snacks all month long, and with a little Instagram magic, you’ll have gorgeous pictures of your Halloween desserts to share, too.