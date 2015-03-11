10 Guinness Recipes That Will Make You Want to Eat Your Beer Instead
Oven Fried Guinness Onion Rings With Stout Gravy
With this no-fry recipe in your cooking arsenal, you can enjoy onion rings outside of the pub. This addictive snack gets its bold flavor from a long soak in a dark stout marinade and its supremely crunchy golden-brown exterior from a panko and cornmeal coating and a high temperature oven.
Recipe and photo from Climbing Grier Mountain. Get the recipe here.
Guinness-Pretzel Truffles
Perfect for a party, these mini chocolate truffles are infused with a hidden ingredient: Guinness. The malty beer is the perfect complement to the classic combination of rich chocolate and salty pretzel. Skewer each bite with wooden cocktail forks (bonus points for hot gluing Guinness caps to them), so partygoers can easily pick them up.
Recipe and photo from Sprinkle Bakes. Get the recipe here.
Guinness Chocolate Cake With Salted Caramel Glaze
Just when you thought nothing could possibly top a chocolate cake, a chocolate cake spiked with Guinness comes along. The beer adds a rich, fudgy dimension to the bundt cake without altering the taste too much. The final touch? The thick and buttery salted caramel glaze.
Recipe and photo from The Hungry Housewife. Get the recipe here.
Irish Beer Cheese Fondue
Whether you serve this creamy fondue as dinner for two or a party appetizer, the interactive meal is sure to be a hit. Break out your fondue pot for the occasion (though a saucepan will work in a pinch) and arrange an array of bread and your favorite vegetables on a tray for dipping.
Recipe and photo from The Merry Thought. Get the recipe here.
Guinness Glazed Nuts
When you’re having a casual get together, a handful of Guinness-glazed peanuts will keep guest’s hunger at bay while dinner is in the oven. The best part? Because the recipe calls for just five ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on prep time, you can make these sweet and salty nibbles even at the last minute.
Recipe and photo from ZagLeft. Get the recipe here.
Guinness Beef Stew
Celebrate the holiday by treating yourself to a comforting beef stew. This version features a whole bottle of Guinness Extra Stout to give your fare a real Irish pedigree, but still has all the staples—cubes of beef, potatoes, carrots, mushrooms, and more—of the comforting classic.
Recipe and photo from Wonky Wonderful. Get the recipe here.
Guinness Cupcakes With Bailey’s Buttercream
These boozy cupcakes contain two iconic Irish spirits—Guinness and Bailey’s. The beer adds depth to the moist, airy chocolate cake, while the Bailey’s makes the frosting extra sweet and creamy. Use green cupcake liners for an extra festive touch.
Recipe and photo from Tide and Thyme. Get the recipe here.
Guinness Bloody Mary
The traditional brunch cocktail gets a boozy boost and an Irish upgrade with a final splash of Guinness. Garnish the delicious drink with an array of creative accompaniments, like bacon, asparagus spears, shrimp, cocktail onions, and more.
Photo from Rustic White as seen on Waiting on Martha. Get the recipe here.
Slow Cooker Guinness French Dip Sandwiches
It’s easy to prepare a hearty St. Patrick’s Day dinner—even if you’ve been working all day. Simply toss all the ingredients into the slow cooker and let your appliance do the work for you. When you’re ready to eat, just shred the beef and fill soft hoagie rolls. Serve the jus alongside the sandwiches for dipping.
Recipe and photo from Baked by Rachel. Get the recipe here.
Guinness and Cheddar Meatloaf
If you really want to impress your guests, serve this decadent meatloaf with a side of potatoes and roasted cabbage. The ground beef mixture is shaped, wrapped with thin slices of bacon, and then brushed with a sweet glaze that gives it a deliciously crispy, candied exterior.
Recipe and photo from The Galley Gourmet. Get the recipe here.