Beyond the Burger: Rethinking the Backyard Barbecue
Con Poulos
Three make-ahead menus offer flavorful, surprising variations on grilling classics.
Menu 1: Mexican Feast
Con Poulos
Grilled Ancho-Rubbed Pork With Smoky Tomato Salsa
Get the recipe.
The perfect dessert for this menu: Ice Cream With Cinnamon Crisps (double the recipe to serve 8).
Grilled Corn With Cheese and Lime
Con Poulos
Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw
Con Poulos
Menu 2: All-American Meal
Con Poulos
Grilled Buttermilk Chicken
Get the recipe
Finish off this menu with Peanut Butter Cup and Pretzel Terrine.
Green Beans With Pecans and Maple Vinaigrette
Con Poulos
Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon
Con Poulos
Menu 3: Mediterranean Spread
Con Poulos
Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs With Peppers and Onions
Get the recipe.
And for dessert: Ice Cream With Honey-Poached Apricots (double the recipe to serve 8).
Mint and Scallion Relish
Con Poulos
Orzo Salad With Zucchini and Feta
Con Poulos
