Beyond the Burger: Rethinking the Backyard Barbecue

By Real Simple
Updated May 15, 2015
Con Poulos
Three make-ahead menus offer flavorful, surprising variations on grilling classics.
Menu 1: Mexican Feast

Con Poulos

Grilled Ancho-Rubbed Pork With Smoky Tomato Salsa


Get the recipe.


The perfect dessert for this menu: Ice Cream With Cinnamon Crisps (double the recipe to serve 8).

Hosting a summer get-together? Check out Real Simple’s summer party ideas for help with decorations, invitations, themes, and more.

Grilled Corn With Cheese and Lime

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

Tangy Red Cabbage Slaw

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

Menu 2: All-American Meal

Con Poulos

Grilled Buttermilk Chicken


Get the recipe


Finish off this menu with Peanut Butter Cup and Pretzel Terrine.

Green Beans With Pecans and Maple Vinaigrette

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

Menu 3: Mediterranean Spread

Con Poulos

Lemony Grilled Lamb Kebabs With Peppers and Onions


Get the recipe.


And for dessert: Ice Cream With Honey-Poached Apricots (double the recipe to serve 8).

Mint and Scallion Relish

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

Orzo Salad With Zucchini and Feta

Con Poulos

Get the recipe.

By Real Simple