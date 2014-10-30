Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes Everyone at the Table Will Want to Gobble Up
Turkey With Molasses Butter
Want to give your turkey an easy upgrade? This year, try massaging the skin with dark molasses and creamy butter before slipping it into the oven. The bird will baste itself while it roasts, and the results—moist, tender meat, a subtle sweetness and a gorgeous, crispy-all-over glow—will be show-stopping.
Wild Rice Dressing
Nutty wild rice, which is among America’s truly native ingredients, has been a favorite pairing for poultry since long before the Pilgrims landed at Plymouth. Tossed with crunchy pecans, jewels of sweetened dried fruit, and fresh herbs, this dish is sure to be one of the highlights of your holiday table.
Roasted Butternut Squash With Mustard Vinaigrette
Sick of the same old sides? Introducing a new dish to your holiday spread doesn’t have to be complicated. A simple mustard vinaigrette enlivens roasted seasonal squash. And because it tastes just as great at room temperature as it does warm, it’s a great dish to prep ahead.
Brussels Sprouts With Brown Butter and Sage
Quickly stir-frying fresh sage leaves in a nutty brown butter adds a complex flavor and an appealing autumnal fragrance to this classic Thanksgiving side. To ensure that your Brussels sprouts are tender when they come to the table, parboil them before tossing with the butter and herb mixture.
Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes
There’s no need to painstakingly peel each potato. Mashing petite red potatoes while their skins are still on gives this dish its appealingly rustic texture, while a generous dollop of sour cream adds rich flavor. Finish the starchy side with a sprinkling of sliced scallions.
Fig and Cranberry Compote
Ruby red and slightly bittersweet, this take on traditional cranberry sauce bathes stewed figs and cranberries in a fragrant honey and cardamom syrup. Fresh cranberries are ideal (and will keep in your refrigerator for about two weeks), but frozen ones work just as well in a pinch.
Fresh Plums With Polenta Cake
Fresh sugar-sweetened plums and an airy pillow of homemade whipped cream dress up this fluffy, golden cornmeal cake. It couldn’t be easier to put together—just be sure to use instant polenta, which cooks in mere minutes (regular polenta won’t yield the same tender results).
Poached Pears
Put your farmer’s market haul (and leftover wine!) to good use in this crowd-pleasing, fuss-free dessert. Poaching pears in a combination of wine, freshly-squeezed orange juice, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and cloves will leave them juicy and soft, even if your fruit is slightly under ripe.
