The way to Dad’s heart is through his stomach—and we’ve got a menu to suit his every craving. After incorporating Father’s Day quotes into your cards and captions and giving Father’s Day gifts, you’re going to want to give dad—or the father figure in your life—a hearty meal to show how much you appreciate him.

He might want to handle the grilling himself, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan out the Father’s Day dinner menu: While he works the grill, you can prepare sides and mix his cocktail of choice. When the food’s ready, you can all sit down together to enjoy a delicious meal—and that’s one of the Father’s Day activities you can do even without violating social distancing guidelines.

Pick the menu he’ll enjoy the most, gather ingredients, and plan your timeline­. With a little forethought, this at-home Father’s Day dinner will be just as good as anything you can get at a restaurant.