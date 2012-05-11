5 Father’s Day Dinner Menus for the Grill
The way to Dad’s heart is through his stomach—and we’ve got a menu to suit his every craving. After incorporating Father’s Day quotes into your cards and captions and giving Father’s Day gifts, you’re going to want to give dad—or the father figure in your life—a hearty meal to show how much you appreciate him.
He might want to handle the grilling himself, but that doesn’t mean you can’t plan out the Father’s Day dinner menu: While he works the grill, you can prepare sides and mix his cocktail of choice. When the food’s ready, you can all sit down together to enjoy a delicious meal—and that’s one of the Father’s Day activities you can do even without violating social distancing guidelines.
Pick the menu he’ll enjoy the most, gather ingredients, and plan your timeline. With a little forethought, this at-home Father’s Day dinner will be just as good as anything you can get at a restaurant.
Meat and Potatoes
Keep this Father’s Day dinner traditional with a classic meat and potatoes meal. He’ll love indulging in a grilled steak, and rich vegetable sides (with a sweet, fruity dessert) will round out the meal. The cherry on top? Add Crown Royal Vanilla to his cocktail of choice for a Father’s Day meal he won’t forget.
Vegetarian Feast
Whether he’s cutting down on his meat intake or you’re trying to be a more sustainable household, a meet-free meal could be in the cards this Father’s Day. Craft a delicious menu with these vegetable salads, grilled goodies, and more.
Crowd-Pleasing Chicken
If you’d rather stick with poultry for this celebratory meal, try this Father’s Day dinner menu, which features grilled buttermilk chicken as the base. Pair with homemade ice cream sandwiches and two vegetable side dishes.
Bacon Makes Everything Better
Is bacon his favorite form of meat? Treat him to as much bacon as you can with this menu, which adds bacon to burgers, sandwiches, and potato salad.
Seafood Lover
Try a surf-oriented dinner with this five-piece menu: Shrimp and salmon dishes serve as the center (or you can pick just one to serve), with fresh grain salads and grilled vegetables on the side.
How to Cook Steak
To Grill…
Heat grill to medium-high (for tri-tip, heat to medium). Oil the grate to prevent sticking (swipe with an oil-moistened paper towel, held with tongs). Grill the steak to the desired doneness. (See How to Cook Steak for more details.)
Or Sear…
Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the steak to the desired doneness. (For tri-tip, you will also need to roast for the suggested time.)
Or Broil…*
Heat broiler to high. Broil the steak to the desired doneness.
Then Let It Rest
Whichever method you use, let your steak rest on a cutting board, loosely tented with foil, for about 5 minutes before slicing. That time allows the meat fibers to relax and plump with juices that would spill onto the board if you sliced too soon.
*Unless broiling instructions are given for a cut of meat, broiling is not recommended. Why? Thinner cuts of meat won’t brown, and if you have a gas broiler, the fattier cuts can start a fire.