Easy Weeknight Dinners for January
Low-Calorie
Pair quick-cooking skirt steak with pureed cauliflower (a delicious healthier alternative to mashed potatoes) and an earthy mushroom sauce for an elegant dinner in 30 minutes.
Get the recipe for Steak With Mushroom Sauce and Cauliflower Puree.
25-Minute Meal
Drizzle a simple dressing of lemon juice, thyme, crushed red pepper, and olive oil over the fish and vegetables to add instant zing.
Get the recipe for Halibut With Spicy Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette.
Family-Friendly
Make the rich, flavorful pork-and-tomato sauce in a slow cooker for delicious results with minimal effort.
Get the recipe for Pasta With Slow-Cooker Pork Ragù.
Under $2 a Serving
Toss the chicken with cumin, paprika, and olive oil before roasting to add Moroccan flair.
Get the recipe for Roasted Chicken and Beets With Couscous and Yogurt Sauce.
Vegetarian
Full of contrasting flavors and textures, this salad combines sweet roasted butternut squash with crunchy apples, briny olives, and salty Feta cheese.
Get the recipe for Chopped Winter Salad With Butternut Squash, Apple, and Feta.