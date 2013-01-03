Easy Weeknight Dinners for January

By Real Simple
Updated November 29, 2017
Yunhee Kim
Thanks to these fast, healthy, delicious dinner ideas, you can solve the mystery of what to make tonight (and all those busy nights to come).
Low-Calorie

Yunhee Kim

Pair quick-cooking skirt steak with pureed cauliflower (a delicious healthier alternative to mashed potatoes) and an earthy mushroom sauce for an elegant dinner in 30 minutes.

Get the recipe for Steak With Mushroom Sauce and Cauliflower Puree.

25-Minute Meal

Yunhee Kim

Drizzle a simple dressing of lemon juice, thyme, crushed red pepper, and olive oil over the fish and vegetables to add instant zing.

Get the recipe for Halibut With Spicy Lemon-Thyme Vinaigrette.

Family-Friendly

Yunhee Kim

Make the rich, flavorful pork-and-tomato sauce in a slow cooker for delicious results with minimal effort.

Get the recipe for Pasta With Slow-Cooker Pork Ragù.

Under $2 a Serving

Yunhee Kim

Toss the chicken with cumin, paprika, and olive oil before roasting to add Moroccan flair.

Get the recipe for Roasted Chicken and Beets With Couscous and Yogurt Sauce.

Vegetarian

Yunhee Kim

Full of contrasting flavors and textures, this salad combines sweet roasted butternut squash with crunchy apples, briny olives, and salty Feta cheese.

Get the recipe for Chopped Winter Salad With Butternut Squash, Apple, and Feta.

By Real Simple