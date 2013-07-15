6 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated June 24, 2018
Gentl & Hyers
Up to your sun hat in tomatoes, corn, and zucchini? Let them shine in these simple—and surprising—summer suppers.
Linguine With Summer Vegetables and Goat Cheese

Gentl & Hyers

With this deliciously filling recipe, sides can fall by the wayside: The linguine is tossed with a slew of fresh vegetables, plus protein-rich goat cheese and walnuts.

Smoky Butterflied Chicken With Garlic-Mayo Tomatoes and Herbs

Gentl & Hyers

Butterflying a chicken before grilling cuts the cooking time in half and almost guarantees a more succulent bird.

Steak With Baby Tomato Salad and Grilled Bread

Gentl & Hyers

Yet another reason to love summer-ripe tomatoes: Their natural acidic juices can be whisked with olive oil and herbs for an easy, instant dressing. This entire feast is ready in 20 minutes flat.

Lobster Rolls With Corn and Celery

Gentl & Hyers

Making lobster rolls out of frozen tails (as opposed to whole live lobsters) requires a lot less work, money, and stress. Corn kernels are a fresh, new addition to this New England classic.

Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad

Gentl & Hyers

Whirl these flavors together to create a rich corn puree that’s delicious with pork chops.

Zucchini Tart With Crumbled Sausage and Dijon

Gentl & Hyers

This foolproof tart is flat-out versatile: When that prolific summer zucchini runs its course, swap in chopped kale or shaved cabbage.

By Real Simple