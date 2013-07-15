6 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes
Linguine With Summer Vegetables and Goat Cheese
With this deliciously filling recipe, sides can fall by the wayside: The linguine is tossed with a slew of fresh vegetables, plus protein-rich goat cheese and walnuts.
Get the recipe.
Smoky Butterflied Chicken With Garlic-Mayo Tomatoes and Herbs
Butterflying a chicken before grilling cuts the cooking time in half and almost guarantees a more succulent bird.
Get the recipe.
Steak With Baby Tomato Salad and Grilled Bread
Yet another reason to love summer-ripe tomatoes: Their natural acidic juices can be whisked with olive oil and herbs for an easy, instant dressing. This entire feast is ready in 20 minutes flat.
Get the recipe.
Lobster Rolls With Corn and Celery
Making lobster rolls out of frozen tails (as opposed to whole live lobsters) requires a lot less work, money, and stress. Corn kernels are a fresh, new addition to this New England classic.
Get the recipe.
Pork Chops and Cotija Corn Puree With Radish, Cucumber, and Lime Salad
Whirl these flavors together to create a rich corn puree that’s delicious with pork chops.
Get the recipe.
Zucchini Tart With Crumbled Sausage and Dijon
This foolproof tart is flat-out versatile: When that prolific summer zucchini runs its course, swap in chopped kale or shaved cabbage.
Get the recipe.