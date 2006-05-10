Delicious Spring Sides
Seasonal accompaniments to complete any meal.
Bring the fresh flavors of the garden to your table with these scrumptous side dishes.
Recipes
- Cheddar and Scallion Grits
- Parmesan Roasted Potatoes
- Three-Bean Salad
- Asparagus with Prosciutto Chips
- Spring Pea Salad (shown)
- Crunchy Orange Carrots
- Garden Tabbouleh
- Asparagus-Spinach Pancakes
- Asparagus with Lemon Aïoli
- Baby Potato and Watercress Salad
- Carrot-Celery Slaw with Yogurt Dressing
- Fennel Salad with Fresh Mozzarella
- Herbed Baby Red Potatoes
- Lemony Sugar Snap Peas with Avocado
- Lime Green Beans
- Roast Herb Artichokes
- Roast Vegetables with Vinaigrette