6 Cool Summer Drinks
Charles Masters
Skip the rosé and try one of these thirst-quenchers—with or without the alcohol.
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade
Charles Masters
Puree lemonade with fresh blueberries and mint to create this easy, refreshing summer slushie.
Get the recipe.
Gingery Peach Cooler
Charles Masters
This drink couldn’t be any easier—just combine ginger ale, peach nectar, and sliced peaches in a pitcher and serve over ice.
Get the recipe.
Jalapeño-Lime Spritzer
Charles Masters
A thinly sliced jalapeño lends an unexpectedly delicious spicy kick.
Get the recipe.
Honeydew, Cucumber, and Mint Cooler
Danny Kim
The cucumber adds a pleasing savory note that makes this drink utterly refreshing.
Get the recipe.
Pineapple, Lime, and Coconut Spritzer
Danny Kim
You can make this tropical concoction up to 12 hours ahead. Just add club soda before serving for a fizzy boost.
Get the recipe.
Strawberry-Thyme Lemonade
Danny Kim
Boil sugar, thyme, and water together to create a delicious syrup—it adds an herbaceous flavor to this fruity libation.
Get the recipe.
