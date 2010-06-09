6 Cool Summer Drinks

By Sara Quessenberry
Updated May 23, 2018
Skip the rosé and try one of these thirst-quenchers—with or without the alcohol.
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

Puree lemonade with fresh blueberries and mint to create this easy, refreshing summer slushie.

Gingery Peach Cooler

This drink couldn’t be any easier—just combine ginger ale, peach nectar, and sliced peaches in a pitcher and serve over ice.

Jalapeño-Lime Spritzer

A thinly sliced jalapeño lends an unexpectedly delicious spicy kick.

Honeydew, Cucumber, and Mint Cooler

The cucumber adds a pleasing savory note that makes this drink utterly refreshing.

Pineapple, Lime, and Coconut Spritzer

You can make this tropical concoction up to 12 hours ahead. Just add club soda before serving for a fizzy boost.

Strawberry-Thyme Lemonade

Boil sugar, thyme, and water together to create a delicious syrup—it adds an herbaceous flavor to this fruity libation.

By Sara Quessenberry