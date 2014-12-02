Christmas Cupcakes That Taste as Delicious as They Look
Snickerdoodle Cupcakes
Swap out coffee cake for a batch of these at a holiday brunch. The spicy cinnamon flavor pairs perfectly with a steaming mug of coffee. For best results, these cupcakes should be eaten the day they’re made, but in a pinch, they’ll keep up to two days in an airtight container.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cupcakes
These festive cupcakes pair two favorites—chocolate and mint—to create a classic combination that will be a holiday party favorite. Not a fan of mint? Omit the peppermint extract and substitute with a teaspoon of vanilla extract to create a mint-free treat that’s just as delicious.
Jelly Doughnut Cupcakes
Think jelly doughnuts are delicious? Try combining them with a cupcake, complete with a sweet fruit filling and a powdered sugar coating. Avoid removing too much cake from the center of each cupcake by inserting the paring knife at a 45-degree angle. This will ensure the piece is cone-shaped.
Christmas Tree Cupcakes
Use green food coloring to dye vanilla frosting, then coat sugar cones with the cheerful spread to create Christmas tree cupcake toppers. Adorn your “tree” with sprinkles and nonpareils. If you’re decorating a gingerbread house this year, make a few extra cones to stand alongside your creation.
Jolly Snowman Cupcakes
You don’t have to bear the cold to make these snowmen. Kids will love making their own edible Frosty the Snowman with coconut cupcakes, chocolate chips, jelly beans, and pretzel sticks. If you don’t like coconut, vanilla cupcakes and frosting work equally well in this recipe.
Gingerbread Cupcakes With Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
If you like gingerbread cookies but prefer a cake with plenty of frosting, make a batch of these deliciously decadent holiday cupcakes. For a deeper, spicier gingerbread flavor, add ¼ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper and ground nutmeg to the dry ingredients.
Eggnog Cupcakes
Everyone’s favorite holiday beverage now comes in cupcake form! Save time by using pre-prepared eggnog—plus a few added spices like nutmeg and cinnamon—which lends holiday flavor to both the cake and the frosting. Leave out the bourbon to make a kid-friendly version that everyone can enjoy.
Salted Caramel Corn Cupcakes
Swap the giant tin of caramel popcorn for this homemade treat. The moist corn cake is topped with a rich caramel frosting, which is made by melting brown sugar and butter with a little milk. For a super shiny finish, spread the frosting on each cupcake before it cools.
Hot Chocolate Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting
Unsweetened cocoa powder ensures the cake has a dark chocolate taste, while the marshmallow frosting lends irresistible sweetness. Cream of tartar, which can be found in the spice section of most grocery stores, acts as a stabilizer for the marshmallow cream, helping the frosting to keep its structure for days after blending.
Ombre Christmas Tree Cupcakes
Even your most crafty, Pinterest-loving friends will be impressed when you show up to the holiday party with these stunning, multicolored cupcakes. Ombre frosting is a trick you can use over and over again throughout the seasons. Try pretty pastels in the spring, or sunny oranges and yellows in summertime.
Reindeer Games
This frosting, made simply by whipping melted chocolate and heavy cream, is totally free of added sugar, but oh-so-luxurious. Serve it atop cupcakes and eat the same day for best results. If refrigerating overnight, let frosting come to room temperature again before serving (it will firm up in the fridge).
Almond Thumbprint Cupcakes
These pretty cupcakes may look off-limits if you’ve given up gluten, but a few simple swaps mean everyone at the party can indulge. Trade all-purpose flour for almond flour and gluten-free flour mix (both items can typically be found in the baking aisle at most major supermarkets).
Coconut Macaroon Chocolate Cupcakes
These rich, chocolatey treats have a surprise hidden inside: a sweet coconut center. Just fill each tin halfway with cupcake batter, place a ball of coconut mixture in the middle, cover with more batter, and then bake. Once they're cool, a dip in warm ganache gives the cupcakes a smooth, glossy finish.
