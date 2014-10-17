Buttery Mashed Potatoes

Step 1

Place the potatoes (whole) in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil and add 2 teaspoons salt. Reduce heat and simmer until very tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Drain the potatoes; reserve the pot. Once they are cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and return them to the reserved pot with the butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mash until fluffy and well combined.