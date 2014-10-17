Buttery Mashed Potatoes

0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Roland Bello
Hands-On Time
15 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Chris Morocco
October 2014

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds russet potatoes
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, cut into pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups half-and-half or whole milk, warmed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 395calories
  • Fat 23g [14g saturated fat]
  • Cholesterol 63mg
  • Sodium 392mg
  • Protein 5g
  • Carbohydrate 45g
  • Sugar 2g
  • Fiber 4g
  • Iron 1mg
  • Calcium 70mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Place the potatoes (whole) in a large pot and add enough cold water to cover. Bring to a boil and add 2 teaspoons salt. Reduce heat and simmer until very tender, 35 to 40 minutes. Drain the potatoes; reserve the pot. Once they are cool enough to handle, peel the potatoes and return them to the reserved pot with the butter, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Mash until fluffy and well combined.

Step 2

Add the half-and-half and mash just enough to combine.

Step 3

Serve topped with a compound butter (ChiveMushroom, or Olive, Caper and Parsley). 

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com