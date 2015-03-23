6 Passover Sandwiches That Will Make You Forget Bread Ever Existed

On the first days of Passover, it’s easy to stick to the rules prohibiting leavened foods like wheat, rye, oats, and barley. After all, when the dinner menu includes matzo ball soup, brisket, charoset, and farfel kugel, who’s going to miss a little bread? But if you’re planning to observe for the full seven days, eventually you’re going to start craving something for lunch that won’t require forks and knives. You’re going to miss sandwiches.



So what’s an observant sandwich-lover to do? We think these six recipes are the answer. They may not contain bread, but they’re full of the other qualities we love most in a sandwich: compactness, convenience, and, most importantly, deliciousness.