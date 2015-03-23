6 Passover Sandwiches That Will Make You Forget Bread Ever Existed

By Georgia Freedman
Updated July 02, 2018
On the first days of Passover, it’s easy to stick to the rules prohibiting leavened foods like wheat, rye, oats, and barley. After all, when the dinner menu includes matzo ball soup, brisket, charoset, and farfel kugel, who’s going to miss a little bread? But if you’re planning to observe for the full seven days, eventually you’re going to start craving something for lunch that won’t require forks and knives. You’re going to miss sandwiches.

So what’s an observant sandwich-lover to do? We think these six recipes are the answer. They may not contain bread, but they’re full of the other qualities we love most in a sandwich: compactness, convenience, and, most importantly, deliciousness.
Brisket Banh Mi Lettuce Wrap

Because the crisp greens balance out the heaviness of the brisket, these lettuce wraps are a genius way to enjoy leftovers from the Seder meal. Modeled on Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, they include a lightly pickled cabbage and fresh cilantro, which also contrast nicely with richness of the meat.

Get the recipe.

Portobello Breakfast Sandwich

Tender, oversized portobello mushrooms make the perfect stand in for English muffins in this breakfast sandwich filled with grilled tomato, smoked turkey, and a fried egg. It’s a wonderful combination that’s even hearty enough to make for lunch.

Get the recipe.

Baked Brie Stuffed With Vegetables

This rich, flavorful, Mediterranean-inspired combination of brie and vegetables is like a grilled cheese minus the bread. (Instead of using a bread-substitute, we let the cheese’s firm rind act as its own crust.) Eat the whole thing warm, wrapped in aluminum foil, or let it cool until the cheese firms up enough to hold the vegetables in place.

Get the recipe.

Cheddar and Chutney on Matzo

When using matzo as a substitute for bread, it’s best to choose a sandwich that’s improved by matzo’s cracker-like qualities. A British-style cheddar and chutney sandwich is ideal because the combination is reminiscent of childhood snacks of crackers and cheese, but the sweet-sour-spicy chutney elevates it for a grown-up palate.

Get the recipe.

Iceberg Wedge Salad Sandwich

This simple, delicious combination is basically just our favorite salad in sandwich form. Firm, crisp iceberg lettuce holds its shape fantastically when sliced, and the tomato and blue cheese that usually dress the salad are turned into fillings. A drizzle of vinegar takes the place of a regular salad dressing.

Get the recipe.

Chicken Salad Rice Paper Rolls

Passover traditions vary from community to community, and for those with a Sephardic background (whose ancestors came from Spain or the Middle East), rice is a welcome part of Passover meals. These Vietnamese-style rice paper rolls are filled with the same ingredients as a Waldorf salad and are an excellent way to use up leftover roast chicken. They’re also delicious made with lettuce leaves instead of rice paper.

Get the recipe.

