6 Passover Sandwiches That Will Make You Forget Bread Ever Existed
So what’s an observant sandwich-lover to do? We think these six recipes are the answer. They may not contain bread, but they’re full of the other qualities we love most in a sandwich: compactness, convenience, and, most importantly, deliciousness.
Brisket Banh Mi Lettuce Wrap
Because the crisp greens balance out the heaviness of the brisket, these lettuce wraps are a genius way to enjoy leftovers from the Seder meal. Modeled on Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, they include a lightly pickled cabbage and fresh cilantro, which also contrast nicely with richness of the meat.
Portobello Breakfast Sandwich
Tender, oversized portobello mushrooms make the perfect stand in for English muffins in this breakfast sandwich filled with grilled tomato, smoked turkey, and a fried egg. It’s a wonderful combination that’s even hearty enough to make for lunch.
Baked Brie Stuffed With Vegetables
This rich, flavorful, Mediterranean-inspired combination of brie and vegetables is like a grilled cheese minus the bread. (Instead of using a bread-substitute, we let the cheese’s firm rind act as its own crust.) Eat the whole thing warm, wrapped in aluminum foil, or let it cool until the cheese firms up enough to hold the vegetables in place.
Cheddar and Chutney on Matzo
When using matzo as a substitute for bread, it’s best to choose a sandwich that’s improved by matzo’s cracker-like qualities. A British-style cheddar and chutney sandwich is ideal because the combination is reminiscent of childhood snacks of crackers and cheese, but the sweet-sour-spicy chutney elevates it for a grown-up palate.
Iceberg Wedge Salad Sandwich
This simple, delicious combination is basically just our favorite salad in sandwich form. Firm, crisp iceberg lettuce holds its shape fantastically when sliced, and the tomato and blue cheese that usually dress the salad are turned into fillings. A drizzle of vinegar takes the place of a regular salad dressing.
Chicken Salad Rice Paper Rolls
Passover traditions vary from community to community, and for those with a Sephardic background (whose ancestors came from Spain or the Middle East), rice is a welcome part of Passover meals. These Vietnamese-style rice paper rolls are filled with the same ingredients as a Waldorf salad and are an excellent way to use up leftover roast chicken. They’re also delicious made with lettuce leaves instead of rice paper.
