10 Sandwiches to Spice Up a Back-to-School Lunch

By Real Simple
Updated June 25, 2018
Does your kid turn up his nose at basic peanut butter and jelly? Make lunchtime more fun with these 10 creative twists.
Roast Beef and Cheddar Roll-Ups

Turn a standard sandwich into a wrap to perk up your child’s lunch. If he’s not a fan of spicy food, just leave out the horseradish.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Paprika Mayonnaise

A touch of paprika gives this sandwich an extra kick. Slices of manchego cheese are a welcome change from the usual Swiss or cheddar.

Pickled Tuna-Salad Sandwiches

Upgrade your child’s usual tuna sandwich by adding a spoonful of sweet or dill pickle relish to the mix.

Cheddar and Apple Sandwich

Fruit and cheese are a natural pair. Kids will love the combination of sweet and salty in this simple yet delicious sandwich.

Turkey Wraps

Use large tortillas to wrap up this kid-friendly lunch, which is dressed up with store-bought pesto.

Sliced-Egg Sandwich With Herbed Mayonnaise

Dijon mustard gives a slight tang to this variation on egg salad. Feel free to change the type of bread you use to add more variety to your child’s lunchbox.

Stromboli

This pizza sandwich-in-a-roll contains essential kid-friendly ingredients—tomatoes and cheese wrapped up in a chewy crust. Plus, you can sneak in some spinach for an added nutritional boost.

Prosciutto and Roasted Red Pepper Sandwiches

If your kid doesn’t like prosciutto, substitute salami instead. The roasted vegetables revive an otherwise basic meat-and-cheese combination.

Chicken Potpie Empanadas

Better than the packaged versions you’ll find at the store, these pastry pockets are filled with comforting ingredients—shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions.

Roasted Red Peppers and Basil Tuna Sandwich

Want to liven up your usual tuna salad? Skip the mayonnaise and add fresh basil, sliced peppers, and a splash of red wine vinegar.

