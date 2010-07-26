10 Sandwiches to Spice Up a Back-to-School Lunch
Roast Beef and Cheddar Roll-Ups
Turn a standard sandwich into a wrap to perk up your child’s lunch. If he’s not a fan of spicy food, just leave out the horseradish.
Get the recipe.
Smoked Turkey Sandwich With Paprika Mayonnaise
A touch of paprika gives this sandwich an extra kick. Slices of manchego cheese are a welcome change from the usual Swiss or cheddar.
Get the recipe.
Pickled Tuna-Salad Sandwiches
Upgrade your child’s usual tuna sandwich by adding a spoonful of sweet or dill pickle relish to the mix.
Get the recipe.
Cheddar and Apple Sandwich
Fruit and cheese are a natural pair. Kids will love the combination of sweet and salty in this simple yet delicious sandwich.
Get the recipe.
Turkey Wraps
Use large tortillas to wrap up this kid-friendly lunch, which is dressed up with store-bought pesto.
Get the recipe.
Sliced-Egg Sandwich With Herbed Mayonnaise
Dijon mustard gives a slight tang to this variation on egg salad. Feel free to change the type of bread you use to add more variety to your child’s lunchbox.
Get the recipe.
Stromboli
This pizza sandwich-in-a-roll contains essential kid-friendly ingredients—tomatoes and cheese wrapped up in a chewy crust. Plus, you can sneak in some spinach for an added nutritional boost.
Get the recipe.
Prosciutto and Roasted Red Pepper Sandwiches
If your kid doesn’t like prosciutto, substitute salami instead. The roasted vegetables revive an otherwise basic meat-and-cheese combination.
Get the recipe.
Chicken Potpie Empanadas
Better than the packaged versions you’ll find at the store, these pastry pockets are filled with comforting ingredients—shredded chicken, peas, carrots, and onions.
Get the recipe.
Roasted Red Peppers and Basil Tuna Sandwich
Want to liven up your usual tuna salad? Skip the mayonnaise and add fresh basil, sliced peppers, and a splash of red wine vinegar.
Get the recipe.