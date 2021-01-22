How to Host an Outdoor, Socially Distant Super Bowl Viewing Party

Whether or not you're a football fan, Super Bowl Sunday is always a fun excuse to meet up with friends and family over good food. This year, of course, it's recommended to keep all gatherings to small groups and follow local public health and CDC guidance for hosting events. But if you have a little neighborhood or family pod, you might be interested in bundling up and getting together in the backyard and streaming the game together. We'll leave the logistics of projectors vs. outside TV mounts to you, but there are a few dos and don't's to hosting an outdoor event, including which tasty snacks you choose to serve, and making sure your guests are comfortable and happy to hang throughout the game. Read on for some more helpful tips to make Super Bowl LV a blast.