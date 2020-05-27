3 Steel-Cut Oats Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast

Here are three genius ways to use one of our favorite pantry staples: steel-cut oats.

By Ananda Eidelstein
May 27, 2020
Advertisement
Corey Olsen

As the name suggests, steel-cut oats are grains that have been chopped into two or three pieces. The minimal processing makes for a chewy bite—no mushiness here. Yes, Irish oats (as they’re sometimes called) are of course perfect for a filling, high-fiber breakfast, but they’re versatile enough to eat all day long. Try them baked into a crispy oatcake, an irresistible cross between a cracker and a cookie. Pulsed in a food processor, they can stand in for flour in a gluten-free crumble, or serve as a binder in seafood patties.

Antonis Achilleos

1
Salmon Patties

If you’re a fan of crab cakes, then here’s a new recipe to tempt you: Simple salmon patties that make use of two pantry staples—steel-cut oats and canned salmon.

Get the recipe: Salmon Patties

Antonis Achilleos

2
Berry-Oat Crumble

Great desserts don’t have to be fussy to hit the spot. Case in point: this simple blueberry crumble, which allows the fruit to shine under a blanket of delicious oat-walnut topping.

Get the recipe: Berry-Oat Crumble

Antonis Achilleos

3
Salted Oatcakes

f you have a tin of steel-cut oats languishing on your pantry shelf, then it’s time to put them to use in this delicious cookie recipe. The salty, buttery oatcakes are just barely sweet and have a lovely, nubby texture thanks to the oats folded into the dough.

Get the recipe: Salted Oatcakes

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com