3 Steel-Cut Oats Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast
Here are three genius ways to use one of our favorite pantry staples: steel-cut oats.
As the name suggests, steel-cut oats are grains that have been chopped into two or three pieces. The minimal processing makes for a chewy bite—no mushiness here. Yes, Irish oats (as they’re sometimes called) are of course perfect for a filling, high-fiber breakfast, but they’re versatile enough to eat all day long. Try them baked into a crispy oatcake, an irresistible cross between a cracker and a cookie. Pulsed in a food processor, they can stand in for flour in a gluten-free crumble, or serve as a binder in seafood patties.
1
Salmon Patties
If you’re a fan of crab cakes, then here’s a new recipe to tempt you: Simple salmon patties that make use of two pantry staples—steel-cut oats and canned salmon.
Get the recipe: Salmon Patties
2
Berry-Oat Crumble
Great desserts don’t have to be fussy to hit the spot. Case in point: this simple blueberry crumble, which allows the fruit to shine under a blanket of delicious oat-walnut topping.
Get the recipe: Berry-Oat Crumble
3
Salted Oatcakes
f you have a tin of steel-cut oats languishing on your pantry shelf, then it’s time to put them to use in this delicious cookie recipe. The salty, buttery oatcakes are just barely sweet and have a lovely, nubby texture thanks to the oats folded into the dough.
Get the recipe: Salted Oatcakes