3 Steel-Cut Oats Recipes That Go Beyond Breakfast

As the name suggests, steel-cut oats are grains that have been chopped into two or three pieces. The minimal processing makes for a chewy bite—no mushiness here. Yes, Irish oats (as they’re sometimes called) are of course perfect for a filling, high-fiber breakfast, but they’re versatile enough to eat all day long. Try them baked into a crispy oatcake, an irresistible cross between a cracker and a cookie. Pulsed in a food processor, they can stand in for flour in a gluten-free crumble, or serve as a binder in seafood patties.