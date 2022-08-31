12 Recipes From the September 2022 Issue of Real Simple

From easy dinner ideas—hello, Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad!—to delectable desserts, here are the recipes you'll turn to again and again this fall. For more dinner ideas and recipe inspiration delivered to your door, make sure your Real Simple subscription doesn't miss a beat.

01 of 12 Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe Crushed tortilla chips make this punchy chicken salad totally irresistible.

02 of 12 Sweet Chili Salmon Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe Tangy salmon, creamy avocado, and crunchy sugar snap peas team up for a company-worthy meal.

03 of 12 End-of-Summer Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe This shrimp salad is a celebration of juicy tomatoes and fresh corn.

04 of 12 BLT Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe It's everything you love about the iconic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, in salad form.

05 of 12 Antipasto Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe Prosciutto and melon get the main course treatment in this uber-simple salad—no cooking or homemade dressing required.

06 of 12 Peanutty Dumpling Salad Victor Protasio Get the recipe Bulk up a nutty salad with frozen dumplings, a supermarket shortcut all-star. Sweet Stuff

07 of 12 Tiramisu Ice Pops Victor Protasio Get the recipe This recipe turns tiramisu, your favorite Italian dessert, into a cold, creamy, grownups-only treat. 5 Easy Dinners

08 of 12 Slow Cooker Birria Bowls Antonis Achilleos Get the recipe This mostly hands-off approach to the popular Mexican meat stew yields a delicious weeknight-friendly meal.

09 of 12 Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries Antonis Achilleos Get the recipe Smother healthy weeknight-friendly chicken burgers with an herb-packed sauce.

10 of 12 Chile Corn Chowder Antonis Achilleos Get the recipe This thick, rich soup gets a subtle heat from canned green chiles.

11 of 12 Butternut Carbonara Antonis Achilleos Get the recipe This weeknight pasta has all the vibes of traditional carbonara, but with a veggie boost.