12 Recipes From the September 2022 Issue of Real Simple

Sept Recipes
Photo: Victor Protasio

From easy dinner ideas—hello, Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad!—to delectable desserts, here are the recipes you'll turn to again and again this fall. For more dinner ideas and recipe inspiration delivered to your door, make sure your Real Simple subscription doesn't miss a beat.

Don't Sleep on Salad

01 of 12

Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad

chicken tortilla crunch salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

Crushed tortilla chips make this punchy chicken salad totally irresistible.

02 of 12

Sweet Chili Salmon Salad

sweet chili salmon salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

Tangy salmon, creamy avocado, and crunchy sugar snap peas team up for a company-worthy meal.

03 of 12

End-of-Summer Salad

end-of-summer-salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

This shrimp salad is a celebration of juicy tomatoes and fresh corn.

04 of 12

BLT Salad

blt salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

It's everything you love about the iconic bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich, in salad form.

05 of 12

Antipasto Salad

antipasto salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

Prosciutto and melon get the main course treatment in this uber-simple salad—no cooking or homemade dressing required.

06 of 12

Peanutty Dumpling Salad

peanutty dumpling salad
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

Bulk up a nutty salad with frozen dumplings, a supermarket shortcut all-star.

Sweet Stuff

07 of 12

Tiramisu Ice Pops

tiramisu ice pops
Victor Protasio
Get the recipe

This recipe turns tiramisu, your favorite Italian dessert, into a cold, creamy, grownups-only treat.

5 Easy Dinners

08 of 12

Slow Cooker Birria Bowls

slow cooker birria bowls
Antonis Achilleos
Get the recipe

This mostly hands-off approach to the popular Mexican meat stew yields a delicious weeknight-friendly meal.

09 of 12

Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries

chimichurri chicken burgers with sweet potato fries
Antonis Achilleos
Get the recipe

Smother healthy weeknight-friendly chicken burgers with an herb-packed sauce.

10 of 12

Chile Corn Chowder

chile corn chowder
Antonis Achilleos
Get the recipe

This thick, rich soup gets a subtle heat from canned green chiles.

11 of 12

Butternut Carbonara

butternut carbonara
Antonis Achilleos
Get the recipe

This weeknight pasta has all the vibes of traditional carbonara, but with a veggie boost.

12 of 12

Pork and Peanut Lettuce Wraps

pork and peanut lettuce wraps
Antonis Achilleos
Get the recipe

This light and refreshing weeknight meal is table-ready in only 20 minutes.

