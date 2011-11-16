Easy Weeknight Dinners for December
Vegetarian
Good-for-you barley has a chewy texture and a mild, nutty flavor that complements the sweet squash.
Get the recipe for Baked Barley Risotto With Butternut Squash.
Under $3 a Serving
Create your own quick-cooking noodles by slicing wonton wrappers into strips and adding to the soup a minute or two before serving.
Get the recipe for Thai Pork and Noodle Soup.
25-Minute Meal
Drizzle the zesty no-cook sauce over the simply seasoned cod and salad to give this meal an instant punch.
Get the recipe for Pan-Fried Cod With Mustard-Caper Sauce.
Leftovers for Lunch
For an instant flavor boost, season the chicken with herbes de Provence, a mixture of dried herbs that usually includes lavender, basil, thyme, and savory.
Get the recipe for Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables.
Slow Cooker
The beef chuck roast—a tough yet flavorful cut—becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender as it cooks with the vegetables.
Get the recipe for Classic Pot Roast.
Family-Friendly
Use a rotisserie chicken in this quick one-pot dish to cut down on prep time.
Get the recipe for Creamy Chicken and Spinach Pasta.
Under $2.25 a Serving
Dress the cabbage slaw with lime juice, soy sauce, and brown sugar to perk up the crisp pork.
Get the recipe for Crispy Pork Cutlets With Asian Slaw.
Vegetarian
Spiced with nutmeg, this cream-free soup of pureed sweet potatoes and apples makes a warm, comforting meal.
Get the recipe for Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts.
Low-Calorie
Jazz up dinnertime with Cajun seasoning—a mix of sweet paprika, thyme, and cayenne pepper.
Get the recipe for Cajun Catfish With Black-Eyed Peas and Stewed Collards.
Slow Cooker
Simmer the brisket in beef broth seasoned with onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce for tender, juicy results.
Get the recipe for French Dip Sandwich.
Slow Cooker
30-Minute Meal
Serve this Asian-inspired glazed halibut with bulgur instead of rice for a healthy upgrade.
Get the recipe for Hoisin-Glazed Halibut With Bok Choy and Bulgur.
Vegetarian
Serve the curried lentil dal—a South Asian stew—with a cooling dollop of cilantro yogurt.
Get the recipe for Spiced Dal With Cilantro Yogurt.
Family-Friendly
Use ground turkey, scallions, and cumin to form the patties, then sandwich with bread and cheese and toast in a skillet for a deliciously warm, cheesy meal.
Get the recipe for Turkey-Scallion Patty Melts With Oven Fries.
One Pot
Make this rich, savory stew ahead of time and serve it the next day—the pork will get more tender each time you reheat it.
Get the recipe for Braised Pork, Sweet Potato, and Fennel Stew.