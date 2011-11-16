Easy Weeknight Dinners for December

By Real Simple
Updated November 29, 2017
Jonny Valiant
Recipes and tips for quick, healthy weeknight meals this winter.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Vegetarian

Jonny Valiant

Good-for-you barley has a chewy texture and a mild, nutty flavor that complements the sweet squash.

Get the recipe for Baked Barley Risotto With Butternut Squash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Under $3 a Serving

Jonny Valiant

Create your own quick-cooking noodles by slicing wonton wrappers into strips and adding to the soup a minute or two before serving.

Get the recipe for Thai Pork and Noodle Soup.

3 of 15

25-Minute Meal

Johnny Valiant

Drizzle the zesty no-cook sauce over the simply seasoned cod and salad to give this meal an instant punch.

Get the recipe for Pan-Fried Cod With Mustard-Caper Sauce.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Leftovers for Lunch

Jonny Valiant

For an instant flavor boost, season the chicken with herbes de Provence, a mixture of dried herbs that usually includes lavender, basil, thyme, and savory.

Get the recipe for Herbed Chicken Cutlets With Roasted Winter Vegetables.

5 of 15

Slow Cooker

Jonny Valiant

The beef chuck roast—a tough yet flavorful cut—becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender as it cooks with the vegetables.

Get the recipe for Classic Pot Roast.

6 of 15

Family-Friendly

William Brinson

Use a rotisserie chicken in this quick one-pot dish to cut down on prep time.

Get the recipe for Creamy Chicken and Spinach Pasta.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Under $2.25 a Serving

William Brinson

Dress the cabbage slaw with lime juice, soy sauce, and brown sugar to perk up the crisp pork.

Get the recipe for Crispy Pork Cutlets With Asian Slaw.

8 of 15

Vegetarian

William Brinson

Spiced with nutmeg, this cream-free soup of pureed sweet potatoes and apples makes a warm, comforting meal.

Get the recipe for Sweet Potato and Apple Soup With Cheese and Walnuts.

9 of 15

Low-Calorie

William Brinson

Jazz up dinnertime with Cajun seasoning—a mix of sweet paprika, thyme, and cayenne pepper.

Get the recipe for Cajun Catfish With Black-Eyed Peas and Stewed Collards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Slow Cooker

William Brinson

Simmer the brisket in beef broth seasoned with onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce for tender, juicy results.

Get the recipe for French Dip Sandwich.

11 of 15

Slow Cooker

Chris Court

12 of 15

30-Minute Meal

Chris Court

Serve this Asian-inspired glazed halibut with bulgur instead of rice for a healthy upgrade.

Get the recipe for Hoisin-Glazed Halibut With Bok Choy and Bulgur.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Vegetarian

Chris Court

Serve the curried lentil dal—a South Asian stew—with a cooling dollop of cilantro yogurt.

Get the recipe for Spiced Dal With Cilantro Yogurt.

14 of 15

Family-Friendly

Chris Court

Use ground turkey, scallions, and cumin to form the patties, then sandwich with bread and cheese and toast in a skillet for a deliciously warm, cheesy meal.

Get the recipe for Turkey-Scallion Patty Melts With Oven Fries.

15 of 15

One Pot

Chris Court

Make this rich, savory stew ahead of time and serve it the next day—the pork will get more tender each time you reheat it.

Get the recipe for Braised Pork, Sweet Potato, and Fennel Stew.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple