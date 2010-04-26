Easy Weeknight Dinner Recipes for June

By Real Simple
Updated June 19, 2018
Marcus Nilsson
Make meal-planning a snap with these quick, healthy, and delicious recipes.
Vegetarian

Get the recipe for Creamy Fettuccine With Leeks, Corn, and Arugula.

Heart-Healthy

Get the recipe for Spiced Chicken With Couscous Salad.

20-Minute Meal

Get the recipe for Soy-Glazed Fish With Sautéed Summer Squash.

No-Cook

Get the recipe for Tapas Plate With Marinated Chickpeas.

Under $4 a Serving

Get the recipe for Grilled Steak, Mushroom, and Green Bean Salad.

