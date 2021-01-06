5 Deliciously Simple Slow Cooker Recipes With Just Two Ingredients

The best way to make pulled pork is low and slow, which means that the slow cooker is the ideal method to achieve that tender, juicy texture you’re looking for. Trim the excess fat off of a 4- to 5-pound boneless pork butt or shoulder and season with salt and pepper. If you want to go the extra mile and get some crispy bits, you could sear your meat in a cast iron pan for extra flavor, but it’s not necessary if you want to skip having to clean an extra pan.

Place the pork in the slow cooker and cook on Low for 8 hours. Take the meat out and let it rest for 20 minutes, then shred with a fork. There will be liquid in the slow cooker that the meat gives off while cooking—if you strain the fat off with a mesh strainer and pour it back over the shredded pork, it will take the flavor to the next level.

Finally, return the shredded meat to the slow cooker and smother with your favorite bottled BBQ sauce: Carolina-style, sweet and sticky, it all works. Enjoy by the forkful, in sandwich form, or served up with a side of slaw.