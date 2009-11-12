Close

10 Instant Hors d'Oeuvres By Real Simple

These store-bought morsels go from package to plate in mere minutes.

Sopressata with grainy mustard

Pâté with cornichons and sliced baguette

Cheese-stuffed pickled peppers

Grissini (thin bread sticks) Parmigiano-Reggiano

Asian snack mix (rice crackers, wasabi peas, and sesame sticks)

Bocconcini (small balls of fresh mozzarella) with olive oil, crushed red pepper, and herbs

Pistachios

Picholine olives mixed with orange zest and rosemary

Steamed edamame tossed with coarse salt

