10 Instant Hors d’Oeuvres
Con Poulos
These store-bought morsels go from package to plate in mere minutes.
Sopressata with grainy mustard
Con Poulos
Pâté with cornichons and sliced baguette
Con Poulos
Cheese-stuffed pickled peppers
Con Poulos
Grissini (thin bread sticks)
Con Poulos
Parmigiano-Reggiano
Asian snack mix (rice crackers, wasabi peas, and sesame sticks)
Con Poulos
Bocconcini (small balls of fresh mozzarella) with olive oil, crushed red pepper, and herbs
Con Poulos
Pistachios
Con Poulos
Picholine olives mixed with orange zest and rosemary
Con Poulos
Steamed edamame tossed with coarse salt
Con Poulos
