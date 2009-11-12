10 Instant Hors d’Oeuvres

By Real Simple
Updated April 14, 2015
Con Poulos
These store-bought morsels go from package to plate in mere minutes.
Sopressata with grainy mustard

Con Poulos
Pâté with cornichons and sliced baguette

Cheese-stuffed pickled peppers

Grissini (thin bread sticks) 

Parmigiano-Reggiano

Asian snack mix (rice crackers, wasabi peas, and sesame sticks)

Bocconcini (small balls of fresh mozzarella) with olive oil, crushed red pepper, and herbs

Pistachios

Picholine olives mixed with orange zest and rosemary

Steamed edamame tossed with coarse salt

