The Absolute Best Lunchbox for Both Kids and Adults

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Preparing lunches for the week is no small feat—which is why packing it into the lunchbox should be fun, not stressful. Thankfully, we’ve found a lunchbox that accomplishes just that, and you’re going to want to get your hands on one ASAP.

The Takenaka Expanded Double Bento Box (featured in the video below) is the real deal, and we can tell you that from experience. We recently created seven tasty lunch ideas for kids, and packed them all in these colorful bentos. Everything from cheese tortellini to a quinoa salad to BBQ chicken sliders fit perfectly inside the box. Nothing leaked, the sides stayed separate from the main, and the food remained fresh.

What makes this particular lunchbox so great? Firstly, the compartments. The box has two tiers, and the top compartment includes a removable partition that separates it into two sections (in total, the box contains three separate compartments—perfect for one main and two sides, or a side and a dessert). The box also comes complete with a snap-in fork and a secure band that wraps around the outside, holding the two tiers in place. It’s also microwave and dishwasher safe.

Secondly, we can't get over how cute it is. This box, which retails for $38 on amazon.com, comes in pretty much every color imaginable: white, coral, red, light blue, peppermint, lavender, gray—you name it. It is hands-down the prettiest lunch box we’ve ever seen, while still being incredibly practical. In fact, the box can be used for far more than just lunch—think road trip snacks or picnic treats.