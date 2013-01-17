43 Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Snacks
Super Bowl Sunday—and gathering around a table of tasty Super Bowl food and snacks at the annual Super Bowl party—is one of the best days of winter. (Super Bowl 2020 is Sunday, February 2.) Whether there’s team spirit in the air, mixed feelings about the half-time show, or you’re just there for the commercial breaks, everyone can agree on one thing: Super Bowl appetizers (with tasty chicken wings recipes, of course) are part of the excitement.
Quite often, these Super Bowl foods and appetizers are actually the entire meal, but being able to have a little bit of this and a little bit of that is part of what makes Game Day so fun. Everyone has an opinion about which Super Bowl snacks should be on the table on the big day, so if you’re hosting, please the crowds with some dips (obviously) and make sure to include some pizza, sliders, pigs in a blanket, and other finger food ideas. Game day plan: Mix and match your favorite tasty snacks with crowd-pleasers and a few new Super Bowl foods—think pimento mac and cheese bites and sheet pan sweet potato nachos. You can even include a few healthy Super Bowl recipes to keep everyone’s meal balanced (sort of).
Before Super Bowl LIV arrives, prep by researching food ideas, then collect the recipes for the snacks and appetizers that caught your eye and hit the grocery store a day or two in advance. When game day arrives, you’ll have everything you need for your tastiest Super Bowl yet. Click through for our top picks for Super Bowl snacks, and nibble on.
Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Fancy hors d’oeuvres do not (repeat, do not) require a lot of fancy footwork. Instead, treat your guests to the makeable make-ahead bites that are delicious and downright easy. This sammie adds a surprising twist to the familiar favorite. Gooey grilled cheese is refreshed with a dollop of fruit chutney. The sandwiches can be cooked up to 2 hours in advance and kept at room temperature. Reheat on a baking sheet at 350°F for 10 to 15 minutes; keep warm at 250°F. Cut just before serving.
Get the Recipe: Mini Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Pimento Mac and Cheese Bites
These pimento-flecked mac and cheese bites combine two comfort food favorites in one tiny package. Sharp cheddar cheese lends the mixture a rich, bold flavor, but if you’d like to add an even more “grown-up” edge, try swapping smoked Spanish paprika (pimenton) for the cayenne.
Get the recipe: Pimento Mac and Cheese Bites
Single-Serve Nacho Cups
Nachos are great and all—until somebody hogs the platter. To avoid any conflict over the crunchy, cheesy dish, we created these personal nacho cups that you can enjoy all to yourself. To make a cup that’s entirely edible, you’ll line the sides and bottom of each muffin cup with broken tortilla chips. Then, sprinkle the bottom with cheese, which holds the chips together. After that comes the good stuff—a savory ground beef mixture and more cheese—piled up in layers and baked until warmed throughout. Top with your favorite nacho fixings, such as pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, and cilantro.
Get the Recipe: Single-Serve Nacho Cups
Mini Crab Cakes with Lemon-Chive Mayonnaise
Adding a dollop of bright, springy citrus mayo gives these diminutive crab cakes an elegant finish. And while baking breadcrumb-coated items in the oven can sometimes lead to uneven browning, here toasting the panko breadcrumbs in a skillet ahead of time ensures that they stay golden and delicious.
Get the recipe: Mini Crab Cakes with Lemon-Chive Mayonnaise
Spicy Chipotle Chicken Tostadas with Crunchy Slaw
Don't feel like frying? Latin food markets and some supermarkets sell ready-made crisp tostadas. In this recipe, each one is filled with a heap of shredded chicken, which is flavored with cumin, paprika, and canned chipotles in adobo for a delightfully spicy kick. Top with our crunchy cabbage and apple slaw, and serve with lime wedges.
Get the recipe.
Mini Sausage and Parmesan Rice Balls
If you’re hoping to get ahead on Game Day prep, look no further than this tasty rice ball recipe. These savory treats are a twist on arancini, but are half the size and baked instead of fried. The day before the game, you’ll want to boil the rice and cook the sausage, then add shredded cheese and eggs and refrigerate the mixture overnight. The day of, form the mixture into balls, and bake until warm and the cheese is fully melted. If your guests arrive early, put them to work: have them help you coat each rice ball in the toasted breadcrumb mixture.
Get the Recipe: Mini Sausage and Parmesan Rice Balls
Polenta Bites With Bacon, Dates, and Blue Cheese
Cooked in a large pot of boiling water until tender, polenta becomes a creamy base suitable for anything from sautéed veggies to sausage ragu. But simmered in a smaller amount of chicken broth until creamy and thickened, it can fill a mini-muffin tin and become a sturdy appetizer. To provide a place for the blue cheese and dates to sit, make an indentation in the center of each polenta bite with a back of a spoon. Then, broil them right before your guests arrive to ensure the cheese is melted and each bite is warmed throughout.
Get the Recipe: Polenta Bites With Bacon, Dates, and Blue Cheese
Pressure-Cooker Cannellini, Chorizo, and Kale Soup
Here's your chance to try dried beans. A pressure cooker halves their soaking and cooking time, and they add a creamy element to this hearty soup. Plus, they give the dish more flavor than the canned variety (and they're cheaper, too). Serve warm to guests during halftime, with a side of cheesy cornbread.
Get the recipe.
Pork Carnitas Burritos
Have a stack of tortillas lying around? They can be the foundation for countless game day meals, including these five-star burritos stuffed with pork, cheese, and lettuce. Tortillas taste even better when toasted, so heat them in a skillet until browned in spots. Don't forget to top with fresh tomatillo salsa.
Get the recipe.
Soft Pretzels
Think soft pretzels are too difficult to make at home? Think again. The dough comes together quickly in the stand mixer, and you’ll have fun forming the signature pretzel shape. A baking soda bath gives them their deeply golden crust, and a sprinkling of coarse salt is an authentic final touch. Serve warm, with spicy brown mustard.
Get the recipe: Soft Pretzels
Sesame Crab Cakes With Chili Mayo
Dungeness crab is one of Seattle’s most popular foods. This version calls for any type of lump crab meat, but fits the bill just the same. Plus, you can throw these party-worthy bites together right before guests are due to arrive: They take just 20 minutes to make.
Get the recipe.
Grilled Teriyaki Wings
Ditch the Buffalo wings recipe and serve up these finger-licking teriyaki chicken wings. Simply toss chicken wings on the grill (a grill pan will work just fine if you prefer to stay indoors or don’t have a grill), brush with teriyaki sauce, and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds. Then, watch them disappear in a flash.
Get the recipe: Grilled Teriyaki Wings
Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Caramelized onions add a sweet richness to this creamy spinach dip.
Get the recipe: Spinach and Caramelized Onion Dip
Mini Ranch Burgers
Ranch dressing gives little burgers an unexpected zesty kick.
Get the recipe: Mini Ranch Burgers
Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
These savory treats are simple but oh-so-delicious. Best of all, these Super Bowl appetizers can be prepared up to 1 day in advance.
Get the recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Potatoes With Creamy Dill Sauce
Sheet Pan Pretzel Focaccia With Cheese Sauce
Everything you love about focaccia and pretzels comes together in one. This game-day snack feeds a crowd and the pretzel hack is easier than you think. All you have to do is brush the dough with a hot baking soda mixture to get the pretzel effect. Go for the extra point and dunk it in the cheese sauce.
Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Pretzel Focaccia With Cheese Sauce
Sheet Pan Frito Pie
Just 10 minutes and you'll have this tray of irresistible cheesy and crunchy goodness in the oven. Swap the Fritos bag for a sheet tray and you can feed a crowd easily on game-day. But the Fritos are non-negotiable.
Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Frito Pie
Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Nachos
A game without nachos is just not the same. But for a vegetable-packed version, this is the one-pan game-day dish you need. Sliced sweet potatoes get caramelized in spots as they roast and are a great vessel for all those black beans and cotija cheese. Just wait until you try the avocado cilantro sauce.
Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Sweet Potato Nachos
Vegan Ranch Dressing
This Super Bowl snack is a ranch dip to please literally anyone–our tasters had no idea this was a vegan dressing. It's creamy and lighter than the classic dressing, but just as delicious. Serve with whatever you like to dip in ranch!
Get the recipe: Vegan Ranch Dressing
Mini Twice-Baked Loaded Potatoes
Twice-baked potatoes are an underrated dinner: They’re creamy, cheesy, and seriously comforting. To transform them into a party-ready snack, we piled the filling into tiny new potatoes (instead of the traditional Idaho or russet). We added sharp cheddar cheese, chopped chives, and a sprinkling of bacon to give them the flavor of loaded potato skins. After the first round of baking, your potatoes should be tender—a toothpick or knife should easily slide in. In round two, the filling should puff up, and the cheese should melt and begin to very lightly brown.
Get the recipe: Mini Twice-Baked Loaded Potatoes
Guacamole and Chips
You’ll never go back to store-bought guacamole again once you see how easy it is to make this fresh, simple dip.
Get the recipe: Guacamole and Chips
Barbecue Chicken Nachos
Give nachos a fun twist by topping with shredded rotisserie chicken, scallions, barbecue sauce, and melted cheddar.
Get the recipe: Barbecue Chicken Nachos
Pigs in a Blanket
Use frozen puff pastry to make these addictive, crowd-pleasing snacks.
Get the recipe: Pigs in a Blanket
Barbecue Meatball Sliders
Toss the meatballs with barbecue sauce and top with a quick slaw for a tasty game-day appetizer.
Get the recipe: Barbecue Meatball Sliders
Sausage Sliders With Spinach and Peppers
These bite-size sandwiches are a fun take on sausage with onions and peppers.
Get the recipe: Sausage Sliders With Spinach and Peppers
Pesto, Sausage, and Tomato Pizzas
Top individual pizzas with store-bought pesto, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, and Italian sausage for a more upscale version of takeout.
Get the recipe: Pesto, Sausage, and Tomato Pizzas
Spiced Tortilla Crisps With Hummus
For a change from the usual chips and salsa, serve homemade spiced tortilla chips with hummus.
Get the recipe: Spiced Tortilla Crisps With Hummus
Bean and Cheese Taquitos
Crispy handheld tortillas filled with black beans and melted Cheddar will disappear in a flash.
Get the recipe: Bean and Cheese Taquitos
Spinach and Artichoke Pizzas
You can’t go wrong with a pizza covered with warm, creamy spinach-artichoke dip.
Get the recipe: Spinach and Artichoke Pizzas
Spiced Beef Empanadas With Lime Sour Cream
A slightly tart creamy dip balances out handheld empanadas filled with a delicious mixture of ground beef, raisins, onion, and cinnamon.
Get the recipe: Spiced Beef Empanadas With Lime Sour Cream
Kickin’ Chicken Nuggets
Coat the chicken with coarsely ground pita chips and Parmesan to create unexpected textures and flavors.
Get the recipe: Kickin' Chicken Nuggets
Shredded Pork Tacos
Cook the pork with oregano, cumin, garlic, cayenne, and onion to ensure the meat is extra delicious.
Get the recipe: Shredded Pork Tacos
Meaty Soft Tacos
Liven up the ground beef filling with onion, garlic, parsley, and tomato paste.
Get the recipe: Meaty Soft Tacos
Potato and Bacon Pizzas
Thinly sliced potato, bacon, and Havarti cheese give this pie a hearty, meaty twist.
Get the recipe: Potato and Bacon Pizzas
Sausage and Potato Pockets
Use pizza dough to form the “pocket” and stuff with mushrooms, potatoes, chicken sausage, spinach, and grated cheese.
Get the recipe: Sausage and Potato Pockets
Speedy Turkey Sloppy Joes
Mix browned ground turkey with salsa and serve on warm biscuits for a fresh take on a sloppy joe.
Get the recipe: Speedy Turkey Sloppy Joes