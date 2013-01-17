43 Crowd-Pleasing Super Bowl Snacks

Super Bowl Sunday—and gathering around a table of tasty Super Bowl food and snacks at the annual Super Bowl party—is one of the best days of winter. (Super Bowl 2020 is Sunday, February 2.) Whether there’s team spirit in the air, mixed feelings about the half-time show, or you’re just there for the commercial breaks, everyone can agree on one thing: Super Bowl appetizers (with tasty chicken wings recipes, of course) are part of the excitement.

Quite often, these Super Bowl foods and appetizers are actually the entire meal, but being able to have a little bit of this and a little bit of that is part of what makes Game Day so fun. Everyone has an opinion about which Super Bowl snacks should be on the table on the big day, so if you’re hosting, please the crowds with some dips (obviously) and make sure to include some pizza, sliders, pigs in a blanket, and other finger food ideas. Game day plan: Mix and match your favorite tasty snacks with crowd-pleasers and a few new Super Bowl foods—think pimento mac and cheese bites and sheet pan sweet potato nachos. You can even include a few healthy Super Bowl recipes to keep everyone’s meal balanced (sort of).

Before Super Bowl LIV arrives, prep by researching food ideas, then collect the recipes for the snacks and appetizers that caught your eye and hit the grocery store a day or two in advance. When game day arrives, you’ll have everything you need for your tastiest Super Bowl yet. Click through for our top picks for Super Bowl snacks, and nibble on.